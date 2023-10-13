close
Stubble burning: Delhi govt launches drive to spray bio-decomposer

Farm fires are a major reason behind a spike in air pollution in Delhi-NCR in October-November

bio-decomposer, AAP govt, Gopal Rai

Delhi govt launches drive to spray bio-decomposer in paddy fields (Photo: X)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 1:58 PM IST
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday launched a drive for spraying bio-decomposer in paddy fields in the capital to prevent stubble burning.
Since 2020, the Delhi government has been using Pusa bio-decomposer, a microbial solution that decomposes paddy residue in 15-20 days, to prevent stubble burning in the capital.
Farm fires are a major reason behind a spike in air pollution in Delhi-NCR in October-November.
The government sprayed the bio-decomposer over 4,400 acres of paddy fields last year, Rai said, adding that 5,000 acres of land will be covered this season.
The minister said stubble burning is rampant in Punjab, but he hoped that the number of farm fires would come down due to the steps taken by the AAP government in the agrarian state.
According to the Union environment ministry, the maximum share of farm fires in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution stood at 34 per cent on November 3 last year and 48 per cent on November 7, 2021.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Stubble burning Paddy AAP government air pollution

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 1:58 PM IST

