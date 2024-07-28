Business Standard
BKS slams ICAR for dubious agreements with multinational companies

The resolution assumes significance as the RSS is also the ideological fountainhead of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2024 | 7:26 PM IST

The RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), in its two-day meeting held in Odisha, has passed a resolution urging the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to refrain from dubious agreements with multinational companies (MNCs) and others in the name of farmers' interests.

The resolution assumes significance as the RSS is also the ideological fountainhead of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Passing the resolution, the All India General Secretary of BKS, Mohini Mohan Mishra, said that ICAR, under the Central Government, is the highest institution for education, research, and promotion of agriculture in the public sector in the country.

It has a large network of 731 Krishi Vigyan Kendras across the country.

Despite this, since 2023, it has been continuously making agreements with private companies on subjects like agricultural research, advice, technical guidance, and trade of agricultural products.

It said it is not in the interest of the country for ICAR to enter into agreements with private companies and MNCs while ignoring the concerns of farmers, farmer organisations, and farmer-producer groups across the country.

The resolution also sought to know what process, rules, and criteria had been adopted while selecting the companies before entering into agreements and any public debate on the processes.

Mishra further said that farmers of the country have the right to know what was the compulsion for a capable institution like ICAR to enter into agreements with select foreign firms.

“If ICAR is making decisions by ignoring the parameters set by the Agriculture Ministry, then why is the Agriculture Ministry of the country unaware?” the resolution said.

The resolution also called for the cancellation of all such agreements with private multinational companies or otherwise by ICAR and action against erring officials.

The two-day meeting also passed resolutions directing the Central Government to quickly implement the National Seeds Act and take steps to lower the cost of production for farmers. Around 200 members participated in the two-day meeting.

First Published: Jul 28 2024 | 7:26 PM IST

