Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Govt aims to cover 25% of kharif paddy area with climate-resilient seeds

The move comes as erratic rainfall patterns have become increasingly common in recent years, threatening rice production in the country.

paddy agriculture farmer farming msp

India's estimated rice production for the 2023-24 crop year (July-June) stands at 136.7 million tonne. The top rice-producing states include West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a bid to combat the growing challenges posed by climate change, the government is targeting to bring 25 per cent of the total kharif paddy area under climate-resilient seeds, a senior agriculture ministry official said on Monday.
The move comes as erratic rainfall patterns have become increasingly common in recent years, threatening rice production in the country.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
India, the world's second-largest rice producer after China, cultivates paddy on over 410 lakh hectares during the kharif season.
Speaking on the sidelines of ICAR's 96th Foundation and Technology Day celebrations, ICAR Director General Himanshu Pathak said, "While we have achieved 75 per cent coverage of climate-resilient seeds in wheat cultivation, the adoption in paddy is still limited."

Pathak revealed that ICAR has developed paddy seeds resistant to drought and lodging. These seeds were sown in 16 per cent of the total paddy area during the 2023 kharif season.
"For the ongoing kharif season, we aim to increase this coverage to 25 per cent," he added.
The push for climate-resilient seeds comes at a crucial time. Research studies indicate that climate change could reduce rice yields in India by 3-5 per cent under a medium emissions scenario, and up to 31.3 per cent by 2030 under high emissions.
India's estimated rice production for the 2023-24 crop year (July-June) stands at 136.7 million tonne. The top rice-producing states include West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh.
Pathak attributed the record wheat output of 112.9 million tonne in 2023-24 to the widespread use of climate-resistant seeds, despite weather aberrations.
The government now hopes to replicate this success in paddy cultivation.
Sowing of paddy, the main kharif (summer) crop, is underway across the country. As of now, about 60 lakh hectares have been covered under paddy since the start of sowing operations in June, according to government data.
The adoption of climate-resilient varieties could play a crucial role in safeguarding India's rice production in the face of increasing climate uncertainty.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

agriculture, farmers, crops, farming

Agricultural input companies see demand surge as sowing gathers pace

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

India likely to experience 'above-normal' rainfall in July, says IMD

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

Himachal sets target of producing about 970,000 metric tons of kharif crops

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Minister Chouhan calls for timely input supplies ahead of kharif season

Imran Khan, Imran

LIVE news: Imran Khan's party to be banned, says Pakistan's information minister

Topics : Kharif ICAR

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayIAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon