Centre approves price deficiency payment scheme for AP's Totapuri mangoes

Centre approves price deficiency payment scheme for AP's Totapuri mangoes

The Centre has approved first-ever Price Deficiency Payment Scheme for 162,500 tonnes of Totapuri Mangoes in Andhra Pradesh, aiming to support farmers impacted by price crashes due to a bumper harvest

Under the scheme, the central government has set the market intervention price (MIP) or floor rate for ‘Totapuri’ Mangoes at ₹1,490.73 per quintal, or around ₹15 per kilogram. (Photo: PTI)

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

The Centre, for the first time, has approved a Price Deficiency Payment Scheme (PDPS) for 162,500 metric tonnes of ‘Totapuri’ Mangoes from Andhra Pradesh under its market intervention scheme (MIS).
 
The proposal was approved following a letter from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and key NDA ally Chandrababu Naidu to Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, requesting intervention.
 
The scheme is aimed at benefiting farmers in the Chittoor, Tirupati, and Annamayya districts of Andhra Pradesh, where prices of 'Totapuri' Mangoes have dropped due to a bumper harvest.
 
Under the scheme, the central government has set the market intervention price (MIP) or floor rate for ‘Totapuri’ Mangoes at ₹1,490.73 per quintal, or around ₹15 per kilogram.
   
If prices fall below the floor rate, a payment of up to ₹372.68 per quintal, or ₹3.73 per kilogram, will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of farmers.

However, this relief will be limited to 162,500 tonnes of mangoes, which represent 25 percent of the total ‘Totapuri’ production in major districts of Andhra Pradesh. 
 
The deficiency payment of ₹372.68 per quintal, or ₹3.73 per kilogram, will be shared equally between the Centre and the Andhra Pradesh state government.
 
The MIS guidelines stipulate that farmers wishing to avail themselves of the scheme’s benefits must trade their produce with traders with proper documentation and verification, as notified by the APMCs, or mango processing units and ramps, as duly notified by the district collectors under state Acts.
 
The Price Deficiency Payment Scheme will be operational for 30 days during the 2025-26 season, starting from the date of the first transaction after the issue of this letter.
 
The state government will be responsible for notifying all traders for coverage of ‘Totapuri’ Mangoes under the PDPS scheme in Andhra Pradesh.
 
The price differential between the MIP and the sale price will be updated on the Agmarknet portal of the state government.
 
The scheme is expected to bring price stability, protect farmers from market volatility, and reinforce the commitment to doubling farmers’ income.
 
Earlier, a team of senior officials from the Andhra Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, met Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to request intervention following a sharp drop in the prices of ‘Totapuri’ Mangoes in the state. Naidu sought central support of ₹2 per kilogram for the mangoes. 
 

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

