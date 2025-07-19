Saturday, July 19, 2025 | 12:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
25-minute Delhi-Gurugram commute? Centre mulls direct express corridor

25-minute Delhi-Gurugram commute? Centre mulls direct express corridor

The Centre is exploring new express corridors to cut travel time between Delhi and Gurugram to 25 minutes and ease traffic across NH-48, Ring Road, and key city routes

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

A direct link starting from either Gyarah Murti or Talkatora Stadium to Gurugram is currently being explored. (Photo/ PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

If you are tired of getting stuck in traffic on your daily commute between Delhi and Gurugram, there may soon be relief in sight. A new corridor is being planned to drastically reduce travel time between the two cities. Instead of spending over an hour on congested roads like NH-48 or MG Road, commuters could soon make the 30-km journey in just 25 to 30 minutes, The Indian Express reported.
 
A direct link starting from either Gyarah Murti or Talkatora Stadium to Gurugram is currently being explored. This project is part of two major proposals aimed at easing traffic congestion in Lutyens’ Delhi and Central Delhi, the news report said.
 
 
The news report said that this idea was discussed during a high-level meeting in June, chaired by Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and senior officials. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was asked to draw up a detailed plan to tackle congestion in these busy areas.   
 

Second proposal: Linking major expressways

 
The second proposal under discussion is a major elevated corridor or tunnel. It aims to connect the end of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway to the planned elevated corridor from AIIMS to Mahipalpur Bypass. This would also help ease the traffic pressure on Ring Road and the Mehrauli-Gurugram route, the news report said.

Currently, the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, and soon-to-be-opened DND-Sohna (Jewar) link of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway all converge near Sarai Kale Khan. This could push more vehicles into Central Delhi unless alternate routes are created, the news report said citing officials.
 

Aiims to Mahipalpur corridor at the core

 
The Centre had earlier planned a 20-km elevated corridor from Aiims to the Mahipalpur Bypass, which will also stretch to the Gurugram-Faridabad Road. This route is expected to serve as a parallel option to NH-48.
 
The project is estimated to cost ₹5,000 crore. It will start from Aiims, run along Ring Road, and connect to Nelson Mandela Marg in Vasant Kunj. A 5-km tunnel will link it to IGI Airport and Dwarka Expressway. Another corridor will branch off towards Gurugram and Faridabad. 
 

CM seeks ₹1,500 crore funding boost

 
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has sought ₹1,500 crore from the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) to boost critical infrastructure projects in the capital, news agency PTI had reported. The funding is intended for road improvement works, traffic decongestion efforts, and the modernisation of major roads throughout Delhi.
 
As part of her infrastructure push, CM Gupta also requested the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to take charge of maintaining service lanes and drainage networks along three key national highways — NH9, NH2, and NH148A. These highways were recently transferred from the Delhi government to the central government. The proposal aligns with the broader plan to enhance road infrastructure, cut pollution levels, and ease daily commutes in the city.
 
In a separate initiative earlier this month, the Chief Minister launched a pilot project to lay underground power cables in BH Block, Janta Flats Colony, located in Shalimar Bagh. The ₹8 crore project is scheduled to be completed within three months. Gupta said the move would eliminate unsightly overhead wires, improve safety, and enhance the overall look of the locality.
 
Power Minister Ashish Sood highlighted that the project would also help ensure an uninterrupted power supply throughout the year, regardless of weather conditions. In the Budget for 2025-26, Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, had allocated ₹100 crore for gradually shifting overhead electricity lines underground across Delhi.

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

