Centre sets 30.3 million tonnes wheat procurement target for FY27

The government has set a target of procuring 30.3 million tonnes (mt) of wheat from farmers for the Central Pool during the 2026–27 rabi marketing season beginning April 1, almost at the same level as last year.

In the 2025–26 season, the Centre procured around 30.03 mt of wheat from about 2.6 million farmers.

The procurement target for the coming season was decided at a high-level meeting held at the Ministry of Food, attended by representatives from states and officials of the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

According to an official statement, several issues related to procurement, storage and distribution of foodgrains were discussed at the meeting.

The government has also fixed a target of procuring 7.6 mt of rice in the 2025–26 rabi procurement season and asked states to purchase 0.77 mt of millets directly from farmers.

The statement said the government has also launched a pilot in five states for supplying improved rice with up to 10 per cent broken grains, and states have been asked to provide feedback on its implementation.

Officials also reviewed technology-driven initiatives aimed at strengthening the Public Distribution System (PDS) supply chain, the statement added.