Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 07:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Centre sets record 362.96 mt foodgrain output target for 2025-26

Centre sets record 362.96 mt foodgrain output target for 2025-26

Agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a record foodgrain target of 362.96 mt for 2025-26, with fertiliser supply measures and state-wise crop roadmaps

food grains crop agriculture

In the 2024-25 crop season, the Centre had fixed a target of producing 341.55 million tonnes of foodgrains while the actual production was 353.96 million tonnes. | File Image

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 7:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Encouraged by a good monsoon, the Centre has fixed a target of producing a record 362.96 million tonnes of foodgrains in the 2025-26 crop season that began in July, up 2.5 per cent from the actual production in 2024-25, agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told reporters on the second day of the two-day national campaign for rabi crops.
 
The campaign also estimated seed requirements for the rabi season at 22.9 million tonnes, with availability projected at 25 million tonnes. The requirement and availability of all major fertilisers are also being assessed.
 
In the just concluded kharif season, amid an all-round crisis of urea and di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), the Centre said that from June 1 to September 14 India consumed around 18.2 million tonnes of urea, compared with 17.4 million tonnes last year, an increase of 4.59 per cent.
   
Sales of P&K fertilisers were 15.3 million tonnes, up from 13.7 million tonnes in the corresponding period last year, marking an increase of almost 12 per cent.
 
In the 2024-25 crop season, the Centre had fixed a target of 341.55 million tonnes of foodgrains, while actual production stood at 353.96 million tonnes.

Also Read

foodstock, ration stocks, foodgrain

Scope for adding 7.9 million more beneficiaries under food law: Govt in RS

foodstock, ration stocks, foodgrain

Centre likely to distribute 3 months' ration in one go to clear stockspremium

wheat

Govt sets foodgrain production target for 2025-26 at 354.64 mn tonnes

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump says US has a buyer for TikTok; may need approval from Congress

BAN vs AFG

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE Asia Cup 2025: Must win game for Bangladesh; Toss at 7:30 PM

 
On the acute shortage of urea and other fertilisers, Chouhan said states would be supplied adequate quantities of urea, DAP, and other complexes in the rabi season. Steps would also be taken to ensure there is no shortage anywhere.
 
“We are also setting up a three-tier monitoring system across the country to ensure that there is no diversion of fertiliser from farm to non-farm areas,” Chouhan said.
 
He also announced the start of the second phase of the Vikshit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, the fortnight-long mass contact programme of the agriculture ministry, from October 3 to October 18.
 
Chouhan added that state-wise and crop-wise roadmaps for each crop would be prepared and shared with all states.
 

As states across the country flagged shortages of urea and other nutrients, Uttar Pradesh agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi demanded that the price of one bag of subsidised urea be raised to at least Rs 350, including dealers’ margins, to prevent diversion. Shahi was speaking on behalf of the state at the two-day national rabi conference.

 

Telangana agriculture minister Thummala Nageswara Rao also sought adequate supplies of urea and other nutrients during the rabi season and called for lifting the 25 per cent cap on procurement of pulses.

 

Punjab agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian highlighted the state’s plight due to unprecedented floods and urged the Centre to send early supplies of wheat and chana seeds to protect farmers from losses. He also demanded an additional Rs 180 crore in assistance to restart farm operations in the state.

 

More From This Section

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Missions alone won't boost output of pulses and oilseeds, says Shivraj

Kharif

Kharif sowing increases 2% so far this year; oilseeds lag behind last year

millets

Rajasthan govt surpasses initial target for cooperative millet storespremium

Nitin Gadkari

Sugar industry has survived due to use of ethanol, says Nitin Gadkari

DLF Nirvana

DLF Cyber City Developers plans to raise up to ₹1,100 crore via NCDspremium

Topics : foodgrain sales Rise in foodgrain production foodgrain output Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 7:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to Watch TodayAirfloa Rail Technology IPO Allotment StatusUrban Company IPO ListingGold-Silver Rate TodayTop Stocks To BuyLatest News LIVEEuro Pratik Sales IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon