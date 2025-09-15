Monday, September 15, 2025 | 08:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Missions alone won't boost pulses and oilseeds production: Chouhan

Missions alone won't boost pulses and oilseeds production: Chouhan

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told the rabi conference that India needs policy recalibration to raise pulses and oilseeds output, not just new Missions

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Chouhan announced that the Vikasit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan will again be run jointly with states and the Centre from October. (Photo: PTI)

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 8:54 PM IST

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday urged scientists and experts gathered for the annual rabi conference to deliberate on ways to recalibrate export and import policies for the farm sector, stating that merely announcing “Missions” will not solve the problem of low production in oilseeds and pulses.
 
“If Missions alone could have pushed up production, then India would have brimming stocks of edible oils and would not have required imports,” Chouhan said.
 
The Union Budget for 2025–26 announced the setting up of the National Mission on Atmanirbharta in Pulses with an initial allocation of Rs 1,000 crore for six years.
   
Chouhan also said the mission on natural farming will not succeed unless it is scientifically reoriented and extension activities are re-energised.
 
In his address, he stressed the need for strict action against fake fertilisers, seeds, and pesticides, clarifying that only bio-stimulants meeting prescribed criteria and standards will be permitted for sale.

He added that with weather patterns becoming increasingly uncertain, officials should ensure that as many farmers as possible are covered under crop insurance.
 
“The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana will have to be implemented properly so that farmers get relief,” the minister said.
 
Chouhan announced that the Vikasit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan will again be run jointly with states and the Centre from October.
 
Senior officials of the central and state governments, scientists from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), agricultural experts, farmer representatives, and other stakeholders are participating in the two-day conference.

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 8:54 PM IST

