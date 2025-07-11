Friday, July 11, 2025 | 08:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shivraj Singh Chouhan says will talk to environment ministry on HtBt cotton

Shivraj Singh Chouhan says will talk to environment ministry on HtBt cotton

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan says the agriculture ministry will discuss the illegal cultivation of HtBt cotton with the environment ministry, addressing concerns raised by farmers

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo: PTI)

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today said that the agriculture ministry, along with the textiles ministry, will engage with the environment ministry on Herbicide Tolerant (Ht) Bt cotton. He stated that farmers have raised concerns that a significant amount of HtBt cotton is being illegally cultivated across the country.
 
Chouhan’s statement came amid reports that a high-powered panel appointed by the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) has given a favourable recommendation for the commercialisation of HtBt cotton after analysing three years of bio-safety data. GEAC operates under the Ministry of Environment.
 
“We will also talk about HtBt cotton with the environment ministry. It is being said that seeds are coming in secretly and illegally. We will work seriously on this too,” Chouhan said while addressing a high-level stakeholders meeting on cotton today in Coimbatore.
   
Chouhan added that if farmers grow cotton varieties beneficial to the industry, they will receive better rates.
 
Formal approvals for HtBt cotton have been pending for a long time due to strong opposition from certain groups, who are concerned about the indiscriminate use of the controversial herbicide glyphosate, to which such varieties are resistant. 

An application for BG11 Round-Up Ready Flex has also been pending approval for an extended period.
 
Since 2002, no new Bt technology has been introduced in India for cotton, leading to a large market for illegally developed Bt cotton, which is causing significant harm to farmers.
 
The problems extend beyond production. Millers and ginners, who had embarked on a massive expansion drive by adding new spindles almost every year, are now facing challenges as declining domestic cotton production has increased reliance on imports.
 
India’s domestic cotton production has dropped from around 36 million bales in 2013-14 (October to September) to around 30 million bales in 2024-25 (October to September), a decline of almost 20 per cent. As a result, India has shifted from being a net exporter of cotton to a net importer.
 
Chouhan, meanwhile, emphasized that India’s cotton yield per hectare cannot remain far below the global average if the country is to become a world leader in cotton production.
 
He also announced the formation of a special panel of senior officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR), the Ministry of Textiles, state government representatives, and others to prepare a roadmap for rejuvenating the country’s cotton sector.

Topics : Shivraj Singh Chouhan Environment ministry Agriculture

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

