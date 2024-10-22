Business Standard
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Cotton output likely to fall 7.4% as excessive rainfall damage crop

Cotton output likely to fall 7.4% as excessive rainfall damage crop

Lower production will reduce exports from the world's second biggest cotton producer in the current marketing year started on Oct. 1 and force the country to increase imports, supporting global prices

cotton seeds

The country's exports are expected to fall to 1.8 million bales from 2.85 million bales a year ago. | Representative Picture

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's cotton production in 2024/25 is likely to fall by 7.4 per cent from a year ago to 30.2 million bales because of lower area and as excessive rainfall damaged the crop, a leading trade body said on Tuesday.
 
Lower production will reduce exports from the world's second biggest cotton producer in the current marketing year started on Oct. 1 and force the country to increase imports, supporting global prices.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

India's cotton imports are likely to rise to 2.5 million bales in the new year from 1.75 million bales a year ago, the Cotton Association of India (CAI) said in a statement.
 
 
The country's exports are expected to fall to 1.8 million bales from 2.85 million bales a year ago, the CAI said.
 
The country's production is declining mainly due to a substantial reduction in the planted area, which fell to 11.29 million hectares from 12.69 million hectares a year ago, said Atul Ganatra, president of CAI.
 
Farmers in the western state of Gujarat, the country's leading cotton producer, reduced the area under cotton to make space for groundnuts, which offered better returns, traders said.
 

More From This Section

WTO, World Trade Organization

India not in favour of facilitator-led process in WTO on agriculture issues

This has led to incidents of stubble burning, as the farmers burn the paddy residue to sow wheat. Unlike previous years, the number of stubble burning incidents has reduced considerably this year. From the onset of the stubble burning season (widely

Punjab Police registers over 870 FIRs in stubble burning cases in a month

Paddy, Agriculture

Chhattisgarh govt to start paddy procurement at MSP from November 14

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Centre forms panel to reduce gap between farm to fork in perishables

The area under kharif further improved during the week ended August 23 as sowing was almost complete in most crops. Data showed that till August 23, kharif crops have been sown in around 106.5 million hectares — almost 2 per cent more than the area c

Uttar Pradesh eyes Rs 3,000 cr in seed production to boost cash crops

India's cotton demand in 2024/25 is likely to remain steady at last year's level of 31.3 million bales, he said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: PM Modi holds talks with Russian President Putin in Kazan on margins of Brics summit

Zomato

Zomato Q2 results: Profit rises 5x to Rs 176 crore, revenue up 69%

Bear, market

Market Close Highlights, Oct 22: Sensex crashes 930 pts, Nifty ends below 24,500; all sectors in red

Israel strike

Toll from Israeli strike near hospital climbs to 13, say Lebanese officials

Gold, SGB

PNB asks some bond customers to visit bank branches, verify accounts

Topics : Cotton output Global cotton production cotton

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon