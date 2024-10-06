Business Standard
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Eggs and chana fetch farmers biggest chunk of money spent by users

Eggs and chana fetch farmers biggest chunk of money spent by users

The papers have been authored by eminent agriculture economists and researchers including former Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices chairman Ashok Gulati

Eggs and gram (chana) are among the two crops in which farmers share the highest on every rupee spent by the consumers, a clutch of working papers released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) over the last few days showed.

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2024 | 11:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Farmers received the highest share of every rupee spent by consumers while buying eggs and gram (chana), according to a clutch of recent working papers released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The papers have been authored by eminent agriculture economists and researchers including former Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices chairman Ashok Gulati. It employs primary survey information and secondary data to comprehend the value chain of major crops and looks at inflation in vegetables, fruits, pulses and dairy items.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


chart

Also Read

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Fixing minor issues faced by farmers can raise income by 20%: Chouhan

Congress, Congress flag

Congress releases its manifesto for Haryana Assembly polls: Details

Modi, Narendra Modi

Modi lists out Centre's pro-farmer steps in Sonipat; attacks Cong on quota

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

Corteva launches initiative to support 2 million women farmers by 2030

calender, events, date

Cabinet okays 'One Nation, One Poll' and host of proposals in farm to space

Topics : farmers eggs Chana Prices Agriculture

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2024 | 11:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon