Business Standard
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Farm profits to be higher this kharif season due to higher output: Study

Farm profits to be higher this kharif season due to higher output: Study

The report said that region-wise farm profitability in the northern belt was expected to be relatively better than in the southern belt, while the eastern and western belts presented a mixed bag

The area under all kharif crops surpassed its five-year average for the week ended September 13, according to the latest data. Sowing for most crops is complete, and the final harvest of some is either entering or about to enter the markets in the

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 7:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Overall, profitability in the agriculture sector is expected to be marginally higher at the pan-India level in the 2024-25 kharif season, driven largely by higher production and lower input costs, but offset by declining prices of some produce, a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd released today showed.
 
The report said that region-wise farm profitability in the northern belt was expected to be relatively better than in the southern belt, while the eastern and western belts presented a mixed bag. The report was based on interactions the researchers had with various Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and farmers across India to gauge the on-ground situation regarding crop conditions, yields, and farm profitability during the kharif season in crop-year 2024-25 (July to June).
   
It said that the northern belt of India witnessed higher crop yields year-on-year as higher rainfall supported the production of paddy, while the southern belt and Gujarat were key laggards, as heavy downpours resulted in floods and significant crop losses.
 
Major states in the northern belt include Bihar, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan.
 
The report further stated that, as per the government’s first advanced estimate, the overall production of food grains and oilseeds (which cumulatively accounted for more than 84 per cent of the total acreage in CY24) is expected to increase by six per cent and seven per cent year-on-year, respectively. However, production of other key crops, such as sugarcane and cotton, is expected to decline by three per cent and eight per cent year-on-year, respectively.
 
However, declining crop prices (prices of key food grains and oilseeds have declined 3.2 per cent year-on-year) have partially offset the benefits of higher production during the year. At the same time, the cost of cultivation has marginally declined by ~1.3 per cent during the kharif season due to controlled inflation and a high base effect.

More From This Section

onion, onions

Dist admin should check irregularities in onion procurement: Agri ministry

There were long drawn farmer protests in 2020 demanding legalising minimum support price (MSP) and that demand appears to have regained momentum recently. Notwithstanding formal legalisation, MSP continues to remain at the core of the discourse on r

Bihar mandis in 'deplorable' state after repeal of APMC Act: Report

After months of uncertainty, the sugar sector is once again looking up. Thanks to a revision in the production estimates in the current season and a positive outlook for the forthcoming one that will start in October, the sugar supply situation looks

India likely to produce record high sugar next year, could revive exports

wheat

Tracking the fields: Wheat sowing maintains momentum, mustard still down

Wheat and potato farmers across the northern belt of the country are in a bind. The ongoing shortage of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), among other problems, has doubled their cost of inputs.

Wheat sowing up 2.28% while oilseeds acreage falls 4.34% in ongoing winters

 
“Accordingly, we (Motilal Oswal) expect overall farm profitability to be marginally higher on a pan-India basis for the kharif season 2024-25,” the report said.
 
It added that higher reservoir levels and increased sowing of rabi crops (up two per cent year-on-year as per the latest available data) promise a brighter outlook for the rabi season.

Also Read

Premiumagriculture, farming

Natural farming in mission mode, but is it a workable alternative?

rain weather farming farmers

Cabinet approves Rs 2,481 crore national mission on natural farming

AI, Artificial Intelligence

Synergy Marine Group growing vegetables on its vessels using AI tech

Farmer, Farming

Donald Trump's mass-deportation plan to hurt farming, says Co-op chief

A study on farmer producer companies (FPCs) has found that around 36 per cent of such business entities had to process too many documents for registration, while 22 per cent indicated that they had to visit multiple offices.

Over 35% FPCs process multiple documents for registration: Survey

Topics : Farming Agriculture Kharif

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 7:11 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session LIVESai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon