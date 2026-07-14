Govt issues draft rules to ban paraquat dichloride over health concerns

The Union government has issued a draft notification proposing a complete ban on the manufacture, import, transport, distribution, sale and use of paraquat dichloride, citing concerns over risks to human and animal health, Kisan Tak reported Tuesday.

The draft 'Banning of Paraquat Dichloride Order, 2026', issued by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, was published in the Gazette of India on July 13 and will remain open for public comments for 30 days before a final decision is taken. Representations can be sent to the Joint Secretary (Plant Protection) at the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare in Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi.

What is this chemical insecticide, and why has it been banned?

Paraquat dichloride, one of the world's most controversial herbicides, has been banned in several countries because of concerns over its toxicity, although it has continued to be used in India for weed control.

Invoking Section 27 of the Insecticides Act, 1968, the Centre has proposed a complete ban on its usage in Indian fields.

If the proposed order is finalised, India will join a growing number of countries that have either banned or imposed significant restrictions on paraquat dichloride.

According to an India Today report, this is not the first time a ban on the weed-killer has been sought. Several states restricted its use earlier, but similar actions in other states ran into legal challenges or technical hurdles. Tuesday's draft notification, however, overrides state-wise restrictions since it will be applicable nationwide. If the rule comes into effect, those holding licences for manufacturing or distribution of the insecticide will have three months to surrender those to the government.