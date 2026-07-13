Kharif sowing picks up pace but acreage gap still remains big enough

Sowing of kharif crops picked up pace during the week ended July 10, 2026, narrowing the difference in acreage between 2025 and 2026 to 16 per cent, down from almost 21 per cent during the week ended July 5, 2026, as the monsoon gathered pace.

But the gap was still significant enough to cause concern over the impact of the weak monsoon on the final harvest of kharif crops.

The concern is all the more pertinent because the rains have paused after a vigorous spell and, according to the latest forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the southwest monsoon is unlikely to gather much pace over the next six to seven days.

"Subdued rainfall activity is likely over the plains of northwest India, west-central India and south Peninsular India during the next six to seven days," the IMD said in its latest forecast issued on Monday.

Meanwhile, the sowing data showed that the acreage under all major crops, be it pulses, coarse cereals, oilseeds, cotton or rice, continued to remain significantly below last year's level as of July 10, 2026, though the gap narrowed considerably between July 5 and July 10, 2026.

The area under paddy, the main foodgrain grown during the kharif season, was around 9 per cent lower than last year as of July 10, 2026. This should ensure healthy paddy output this kharif, but the greater concern is the acreage under oilseeds and pulses.

The latest data showed that the area under pulses was around 23.3 per cent lower than last year as of July 10, 2026, while that under coarse cereals was around 22.5 per cent lower than last year. Oilseeds acreage as of July 10, 2026, stood at around 11.78 million hectares, 21 per cent lower than the area covered during the same period last year, while cotton acreage was around 15.3 per cent lower than last year.

Meanwhile, data also showed that water levels in all 166 reservoirs monitored by the government improved during the week ended July 9, as the southwest monsoon continued to pound several parts of western and southern India.

Water levels in the 53 reservoirs across western India were almost 48 per cent above their 10-year average.

Overall, water levels in the 166 reservoirs as of July 9, 2026, were lower than last year's level but higher than the 10-year average.

Kharif Sowing As on July 10, 2026 (in million hectares) Crops Normal Area 2026 2025 % Change* Paddy 41.2 11.46 12.55 -8.7 Pulses 12.96 5.66 7.38 -23.3 Arhar 4.43 1.95 2.8 -30.4 Urad 2.96 0.93 1.32 -29.5 Moong 3.54 2.15 2.4 -10.4 Coarse Cereals 18.26 9.86 12.73 -22.5 Maize 8.07 5.59 6.95 -19.6 Oilseeds 20 11.78 14.91 -21.0 Soybean 12.87 9.05 10.77 -16.0 Groundnut 4.67 2.34 3.54 -33.9 Sugarcane 5.42 5.75 5.67 1.4 Cotton 12.55 7.95 9.39 -15.3 Total 110.44 53.12 63.26 -16.0 Till July 3, 2026, water levels in the reservoirs were at 26 per cent of live storage capacity at full reservoir level (FRL), which rose to 32.38 per cent during the week ended July 9, 2026.

* From last year NOTE: Total might not match as it is only of broad crop categories Source: Ministry of Agriculture