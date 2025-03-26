Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 08:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt mandates weekly wheat stock reporting to curb market speculation

Under the directive, all legal entities must declare their wheat stock positions on the government's online portal every Friday until further notice

wheat crop

The wheat stock limit currently in place is set to expire on March 31. | Representational

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has introduced a mandatory weekly wheat stock reporting requirement for traders, wholesalers, retailers and processors from all states and Union territories, starting April 1, as part of a comprehensive strategy to manage food security and prevent market speculation.

Under the directive, all legal entities must declare their wheat stock positions on the government's online portal every Friday until further notice, according to an official statement.

The wheat stock limit currently in place is set to expire on March 31.

The Department of Food and Public Distribution will closely monitor the disclosures to control prices and ensure consistent wheat availability throughout the country.

 

Entities not yet registered on the portal are urged to do so immediately and begin their weekly stock reporting, according to the statement.

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

