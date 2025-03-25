Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 07:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / States can choose to include tenant farmers in farmer registry: MoS

States can choose to include tenant farmers in farmer registry: MoS

The State Farmer Registry under the Digital Agriculture Mission enables farmers to receive a unique farmer ID to access government benefits

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

The government has approved the Digital Agriculture Mission with an outlay of Rs 2,817 crore. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State governments can decide on whether to include tenant and lessee farmers in their farmer registry, Minister of State for Agriculture Ramnath Thakur said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The State Farmer Registry under the Digital Agriculture Mission enables farmers to receive a unique farmer ID to access government benefits.

In his written reply to the Lower House, Thakur said the State Farmer Registry covers all the landholder farmers, including women farmers.

"Farmers Registry application also has the provision to onboard the tenant and lessee farmers. A state can decide to include such farmers in the Farmers Registry as per the state's policy," it said.

 

The minister said although internet penetration has increased in rural areas, additional steps have been taken to ensure digital inclusion of farmers who do not have mobile phones, they can use existing support structures like Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), Krishi Sakhis, and Common Service Centres (CSCs), to get them registered on Agristack and access services and benefits.

Further, states are organising camps so that no farmer is left out of getting the benefits under the Mission, he said.

The government has approved the Digital Agriculture Mission with an outlay of Rs 2,817 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

Global farm firms come together to train 500,000 rural entrepreneurs

wheat,agriculture

Wheat procurement starts on a brisk note in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan

PremiumUrea

Agri sector waits to see if new NBS will absorb special incentive on DAP?

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Govt recovers Rs 416 cr from ineligible farmers under PM-KISAN: Centre

wheat msp agriculture

Rajasthan govt plans to begin Rabi crop purchase at MSP next month

Topics : agriculture economy Agriculture ministry Agriculture Minister

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayGT vs PBKS LIVE ScoreBihar Board 12th Toppers ListBihar Board 12 Toppers Prize MoneyBSEB Bihar Board 12th Results 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon