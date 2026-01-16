Friday, January 16, 2026 | 05:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / No misconception, draft Seeds Bill to protect farmers' rights: Chouhan

No misconception, draft Seeds Bill to protect farmers' rights: Chouhan

Addressing the media, Chouhan said the government has proposed fines up to Rs 30 lakh to curb illegal seed production, a significant increase from the current Rs 500 penalty under the 1966 Seeds Act

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday dismissed concerns over the draft Seeds Bill 2025, asserting that it protects farmers' rights to grow, sow, save, exchange and sell farm-saved seeds while introducing stringent penalties for production and sale of illegal seeds.

Addressing the media, Chouhan said the government has proposed fines up to Rs 30 lakh to curb illegal seed production, a significant increase from the current Rs 500 penalty under the 1966 Seeds Act.

"There is a misconception being spread that this will affect traditional seeds. That's not true," he said.

The minister clarified that the bill's provisions are not applicable to farmers and farmer varieties, including traditional varieties.

 

"Farmers can sow their own seeds. Farmers can give seeds to other farmers," he said, adding that the traditional system where farmers borrow seeds at planting time and return one and a quarter times the amount later will continue without disruption.

Also Read

chia and flax seeds

Why chia and flax seeds deserve a regular spot on your daily plate

india seeds sector, seeds bill, PPVFRA amendments, plant treaty, agriculture policy, farmers rights, seed regulation

Govt aims to present Seeds Bill in Parliament in February: Agri secy

Collage, leaders

10 states, 4 Union ministers to take part in World Economic Forum summitpremium

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Centre pushes states to speed up farm scheme spending, flags fund delays

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Punjab govt's move against VB-G RAM G Act unconstitutional: Shivraj Chouhan

For seeds sold by companies, the bill introduces traceability measures. "If it is found that the seeds are substandard, or there is no germination, or any other problem arises, then punitive action will be taken," Chouhan said.

He noted that for serious offences committed deliberately, imprisonment provisions have been included.

The Seeds Bill, which will replace the six-decade-old Seeds Act, mandates registration for seed varieties, dealers, and producers to ensure quality and traceability with modern standards like QR codes on packets. It proposes the establishment of central and state seed committees for oversight while allowing farmers to save and exchange farm-saved seeds without registration.

The agriculture ministry is processing 9,000 applications with suggestions received on the draft bill. The government aims to bring the legislation in the first phase of the Budget session next month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

MGNREGA, MGNREGA wages, labour market, MGNREGA job scheme

Centre to soon frame rules to integrate MGNREGA workers into VB-G RAM G

mustard field, Farmer, agriculture, Field

Rajasthan assures quick disposal of crop insurance claims after protestspremium

tractor, agri

Ahead of FY27 Budget, agri leaders seek tech push to drive growth

agriculture, rabi season, crops

Rabi acreage tops normal levels for most crops till January 9, shows data

Vishnu Deo Sai, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh extends mandi fee exemption on rice exports for another year

Topics : Shivraj Singh Chouhan Agriculture Minister seeds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBMC Election Results 2026Stocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayWipro Ltd Q3 ResultsTech Mahindra Q3 ResultsDonald Trump Maria Machado Nobel Peace Prize ExchangeRSSB 4th Grade Result 2026BMC Election Vote Counting