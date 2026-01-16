No misconception, draft Seeds Bill to protect farmers' rights: Chouhan

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday dismissed concerns over the draft Seeds Bill 2025, asserting that it protects farmers' rights to grow, sow, save, exchange and sell farm-saved seeds while introducing stringent penalties for production and sale of illegal seeds.

Addressing the media, Chouhan said the government has proposed fines up to Rs 30 lakh to curb illegal seed production, a significant increase from the current Rs 500 penalty under the 1966 Seeds Act.

"There is a misconception being spread that this will affect traditional seeds. That's not true," he said.

The minister clarified that the bill's provisions are not applicable to farmers and farmer varieties, including traditional varieties.

"Farmers can sow their own seeds. Farmers can give seeds to other farmers," he said, adding that the traditional system where farmers borrow seeds at planting time and return one and a quarter times the amount later will continue without disruption.

For seeds sold by companies, the bill introduces traceability measures. "If it is found that the seeds are substandard, or there is no germination, or any other problem arises, then punitive action will be taken," Chouhan said.

He noted that for serious offences committed deliberately, imprisonment provisions have been included.

The Seeds Bill, which will replace the six-decade-old Seeds Act, mandates registration for seed varieties, dealers, and producers to ensure quality and traceability with modern standards like QR codes on packets. It proposes the establishment of central and state seed committees for oversight while allowing farmers to save and exchange farm-saved seeds without registration.

The agriculture ministry is processing 9,000 applications with suggestions received on the draft bill. The government aims to bring the legislation in the first phase of the Budget session next month.