Business Standard

Friday, January 10, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / India's rice stocks hit record high, wheat reserves continue to deplete

India's rice stocks hit record high, wheat reserves continue to deplete

India's rice exports have gained momentum after New Delhi removed most curbs in September and October

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) in their second tender for supply of 0.88 billion litres of ethanol in 2024-25 supply year have for the first time said that preference would be given to ethanol produced from cooperative sugar factories, officials

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's rice stocks hit a record high at the start of January, reaching eight times the government's target, while wheat stocks continued to deplete as traders urged the government to increase wheat sales amid market shortages. 
Higher rice stocks would enable the world's biggest exporter of the staple to accelerate exports. However, dwindling wheat stocks will likely deter the government from releasing more stock to bulk consumers. 
Rice reserves in state granaries, including unmilled paddy, totalled 60.9 million metric tons of Jan. 1, compared to the government's target of 7.6 million tons, data compiled by the Food Corporation of India showed. 
 
Meanwhile, wheat stocks as on Jan. 1 stood at 18.4 million tons against a targeted 13.8 million tons, but were far below the five-year average of 26.7 million tons. 
Rice stocks have reached an alarmingly high level, said an exporter based in Kakinada in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read

wheat

BARC launches high-yield, climate-resilient varieties of wheat, rice

rice

India's rice inventories hit record high at 29.7 MMT, triples govt target

rice

Centre launches mobile app FCI GRS to address grievances of rice millers

rice

Govt lifts curbs on non-basmati white rice exports, removes floor price

rice

Indian origin supplies permitted in Indonesia's 340,000 MT rice tender

Paddy procurement is still ongoing in a few states, which will further complicate the government's task of creating storage space and disposing of them through welfare schemes, he said. 
India's rice exports have gained momentum after New Delhi removed most curbs in September and October. 
Wheat stocks are not comfortable, considering that the government has been selling far less wheat in the open market than last year, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trade house. 
The government plans to sell 2.5 million tons of wheat from state reserves to bulk consumers in the year ending March 2025, compared to 10 million ton in the previous season. 
"Flour mills are now seeking government supplies to continue their operations. Sufficient stocks are not available in the open market," the dealer said. 
Wheat prices in India jumped to a record high earlier this week on strong demand amid limited supplies.

More From This Section

wheat

Govt sets wheat procurement target at 30 MT for 2025-26 rabi season

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for commerce and industry

We aim to boost organic product exports to Rs 20,000 cr in 3 years: Goyal

PK Mishra, Principal Secretary, PMO

Reforms needed in ICAR for better outcomes, says PM's principal secy

satya nadela

Satya Nadella praises Sharad Pawar-led body on AI use for farmers

PK Mishra, PK

Hybrid crop tech key to small farmers' growth, food security: PK Mishra

Topics : RICE commodities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEXiaomi Pad 7Gold-Silver Price TodayGST Portal DownBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon