Business Standard

Friday, January 10, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Govt sets wheat procurement target at 30 MT for 2025-26 rabi season

Govt sets wheat procurement target at 30 MT for 2025-26 rabi season

The lower procurement target comes despite the Agriculture Ministry aiming for a record wheat production of 115 million tonnes in the 2024-25 crop year (July-June)

wheat

For the 2025-26 rabi marketing season starting April, the minimum support price for wheat has been fixed at Rs 2,425 per quintal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has set a conservative wheat procurement target of 30 million tonnes for the 2025-26 rabi marketing season, sources said.

The lower procurement target comes despite the Agriculture Ministry aiming for a record wheat production of 115 million tonnes in the 2024-25 crop year (July-June).

For the 2025-26 rabi marketing season starting April, the minimum support price for wheat has been fixed at Rs 2,425 per quintal.

The procurement target was set following discussions with state food secretaries, the sources added.

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) and state agencies conduct wheat procurement to ensure farmers receive minimum support prices and to meet welfare scheme requirements.

 

Also Read

Crop, farming, woman farmer

Centre considers lifting 3-year ban on trade in some crop futures

Wheat, farmers, MSP, Crop

Wheat acreage matches normal area, raising hopes of regular harvest

Agrochemical industry

Agrochemical federation CCFI opposes patent evergreening for agrochemicals

wheat

BARC launches high-yield, climate-resilient varieties of wheat, rice

Kirti Vardhan Singh, Kirti Vardhan

Centre spent Rs 3,623 cr for crop residue management: Environment Minister

In 2024-25, government wheat procurement reached 26.6 million tonnes against a target of 30-32 million tonnes. While this exceeded the 26.2 million tonnes procured in 2023-24, it fell short of that year's 34.15 million tonne target.

Wheat procurement in 2022-23 was just 18.8 million tonnes, significantly below the target of 44.4 million tonnes.

Wheat sowing is nearly complete in many states, covering 31.9 million hectares so far, with current crop conditions reported as favourable.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for commerce and industry

We aim to boost organic product exports to Rs 20,000 cr in 3 years: Goyal

PK Mishra, Principal Secretary, PMO

Reforms needed in ICAR for better outcomes, says PM's principal secy

satya nadela

Satya Nadella praises Sharad Pawar-led body on AI use for farmers

PK Mishra, PK

Hybrid crop tech key to small farmers' growth, food security: PK Mishra

agriculture, farming

Huge opportunities to increase share in global agri trade: APEDA chairman

Topics : crops MSP for crops Bayer Cropscience Monsanto India wheat procurement wheat Ministry Of Agriculture

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEXiaomi Pad 7Gold-Silver Price TodayVishwa Hindi Diwas 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon