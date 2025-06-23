Monday, June 23, 2025 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Gene-edited rice may pose IPR risks, scientists say in letter to PM

Gene-edited rice may pose IPR risks, scientists say in letter to PM

Centre has assured multiple times that all IPR concerns linked to gene-edited rice will be addressed and farmers will not face any licensing burden

Rice

It also warned that large-scale use of gene-edited rice could contaminate India’s native rice germplasm. Photo: AdobeStock

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A group of scientists calling themselves the ‘Agricultural Scientists Manch’ have written to the Prime Minister denouncing the recent release of India’s first genetically edited rice varieties, stating that the technology used—CRISPR-Cas9—could face intellectual property rights (IPR) issues, potentially negating the real advantage Indian farmers could derive from genome-edited rice.
 
The Centre has repeatedly clarified that all IPR issues related to gene editing are being thoroughly addressed, and a panel has been formed for this purpose. It has also assured that the government will acquire the necessary licences for gene-editing technologies and that no additional burden will fall on Indian farmers. 
   
The letter, signed by nearly 20 former and current scientists including Sharad Nimbalkar, former vice-chancellor of Panjabrao Deshmukh Agriculture University, Akola, stated that although CRISPR-Cas9 is a highly precise technology, it can still go off-track, potentially causing severe undesirable consequences.
 
It also warned that large-scale use of gene-edited rice could contaminate India’s native rice germplasm.

The scientists further expressed concern that unresolved IPR issues could lead to Indian farmers becoming dependent on foreign seed technologies. They added that the newly released rice varieties were cleared without adequate evaluation.
 
The letter was also marked to Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda and Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh. 
 
Last month, in a significant development, the government released two genome-edited rice varieties for the first time in the country. These varieties are expected to increase per-hectare yields by up to 30 per cent and mature 15–20 days earlier than existing varieties.
 
“The rice varieties (called ‘Kamala–DRR Dhan-100’ and ‘Pusa DST Rice 1’) consume less water and would also help in reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” the government said. 
 

Topics : RICE India Prime Minister science research agriculture economy

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

