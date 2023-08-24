Lack of rain may bring down sugar production in Maha, Karnataka: Official

Lack of rainfall may bring down sugar production in Maharashtra and Karnataka, an official from the National Federation of Co-operative Sugar Factories Limited said on Thursday.

In order to meet domestic demand, there could even be a ban on exports, National Federation of Co-operative Sugar Factories Limited chairman Jaiprakash Dandegaonkar told PTI.

"The expected sugar production for the year was 330 lakh tonnes but there could be a dip, while the carry over stock in the country is 65 lakh tonnes. The demand nationwide is 275 lakh tonnes and 50 lakh tonnes will be diverted for ethanol production," he said.

"So to meet the domestic demand of 275 lakh tonnes, a ban may be imposed on sugar exports this year. India doesn't export sugar regularly. In the last two years, a global shortage of sugar saw India exporting 60 lakh tonnes," he explained.

However, Dandegaonkar asserted that ethanol production target will be met despite dip in sugar production.

Also Read Decent upside in select sugar stocks as business prospects turn sweeter Indian sugar prices climb as production drops amid record demand More sugar exports possible if domestic output reaches as estimated: Govt High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm Sugar getting even pricier now poses new threat to global food inflation Onions farmers set to absorb maximum impact amid export tax issue Pest attack chances could grow if monsoon weakens; feel industry players Govt sets target to procure 52.1 mn tonnes of rice from kharif crop SC seeks response on plea for withdrawal of undertaking on GM Mustard Centre to fully implement rice fortification programme before March 2024