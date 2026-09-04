Friday, September 04, 2026 | 10:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsISRO EOS-05 LaunchAsian Games 2026Nepal FloodsCable Stock CrashNatural Disaster InsuranceESDS Software sharesNSE IPODelhi weather forecast
Home / Industry / Agriculture / New digital fertiliser system draws Opposition's flak in Rajasthan

New digital fertiliser system draws Opposition's flak in Rajasthan

As the ruling party lauds its online fertiliser sales, the Opposition condemns the move, flagging issues farmers in the state face while accessing the online facility

fertiliser shortage

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2026 | 10:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Rajasthan government has extended digital sale of fertilisers to 11 more districts, an agriculture department official said. As the ruling party lauds its online fertiliser sales, the Opposition condemns the move, flagging issues farmers in the state face while accessing the online facility.  
 
Meanwhile, former chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said the BJP government's new online booking system has become a source of harassment for farmers rather than a means to provide fertiliser.
 
“There are technical glitches, server outages, and hours-long queues — only for farmers to eventually return empty-handed. The BJP government's 'double-engine' has failed to deliver fertiliser to the farmers. Farmers across the entire state are suffering due to this mismanagement. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma must answer: how long will farmers continue to face such hardship?”, Gehlot said in a social media post. 
  
Prior to this, the official added, the digital system had already been successfully implemented in seven districts across two phases. “This is a significant step by the agriculture department towards ensuring that farmers in the state receive subsidised fertiliser on time, at prescribed rates and in a transparent manner,” the official said.
 
Starting August 27, the DBT-POS (Direct Benefit Transfer-Point of Sale) application will be implemented in 11 additional districts of the state — Baran, Dausa, Hanumangarh, Dungarpur, Jalore, Jhalawar, Karauli, Kota, Pratapgarh, Sawai Madhopur, and Tonk.
 
Agriculture Commissioner Naresh Kumar Goyal stated that the results of the first two phases have been encouraging and positive. So far, more than 100,000 farmers have booked approximately 15,000 mt of urea through this system. Farmers described the digital booking process as simple, convenient, and useful, he said.
 
Goyal noted that the government provides urea to farmers at a fixed rate of Rs 267 per bag, while bearing a subsidy of approximately Rs 1,600 on each bag. Since the price of industrial-grade urea exceeds Rs 2,500, there remains a risk of black-marketing and unauthorised use of subsidised urea.
 

More From This Section

Sugar sector, Agriculture, Sanjeev Chopra, Union Food Secretary, ethanol

India's sugar flip-flop highlights fault lines in agri trade policy regimepremium

cotton seeds

NCDEX signs agreement with cotton body to deepen role in derivatives

Farmer, Agriculture

Agriculture, allied sectors clock 3.6% GVA growth in Q1FY27: MoSPI data

kharif sowing 2025, arhar acreage, urad acreage, soybean sowing India, cotton sowing delay, pulses import impact, paddy sowing increase, monsoon farming India, groundnut acreage growth, pest attack on cotton

Kharif sowing almost ends with acreage 1.7% lower than last year

sugar

Centre releases fortnightly sugar quota for September, prices stay firm

Topics : agriculture economy rajasthan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 10:51 PM IST