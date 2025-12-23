Oilseed extractors plan far-East push as oil meal exports slow down

As part of a mission to revive the sagging market for Indian oil meal exports, which has been passing through a difficult phase over the past few years, a delegation from the Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA), the country’s leading oilseed extractors’ association, will visit far-Eastern countries such as China, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam and Japan in April next year.

“We are planning to take a delegation to these countries as India enjoys many advantages compared to countries like the US when it comes to oil meals,” BV Mehta, executive director of SEA, told Business Standard.

What are oil