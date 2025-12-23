Oilseed extractors plan far-East push as oil meal exports slow down

As part of a mission to revive the sagging market for Indian oil meal exports, which has been passing through a difficult phase over the past few years, a delegation from the Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA), the country’s leading oilseed extractors’ association, will visit far-Eastern countries such as China, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam and Japan in April next year.
“We are planning to take a delegation to these countries as India enjoys many advantages compared to countries like the US when it comes to oil meals,” BV Mehta, executive director of SEA, told Business Standard.