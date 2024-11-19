One tonne of burnt stubble causes 20 kg soil nitrogen loss, say scientists

As Delhi and its adjoining areas choke under a thick blanket of bad air, senior scientists from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) have said that each tonne of paddy stubble burnt leads to loss of no less than 12-13 kg of phosphorus, 35 kg of potassium and 20 kg of nitrogen in the soil.
They have cautioned against the continuing practice of paddy stubble burning, saying that it not only pollutes the air but also causes irreparable loss to the soil.
According to ICAR scientists, stubble burning leads to the complete loss of nitrogen, while phosphorus is only slightly recoverable.
“Therefore, we recommend that in any form stubble should not be burnt as it harms everyone,” Director General of ICAR Himanshu Pathak said on Tuesday.
He was addressing reporters on the sidelines of the three-day Global Soils Conference 2024.
Pathak said the problem of stubble burning could be solved through a multi-disciplinary approach and not just relying on a single solution such as bio-decomposers or conversion into pellets.
More From This Section
Though significantly less than last year, the share of stubble burning in Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has been gradually rising since early November.
Of late, stubble burning is estimated to account for up to 40 per cent of Delhi’s pollution, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research.
Punjab and Haryana have been usually blamed for stubble burning, but recent data from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) shows that farm fire incidents in Rajasthan and Delhi have reached their highest levels since 2020, with Rajasthan reporting 2,060 cases and Delhi witnessing 12.
This contrasts sharply with Punjab and Haryana, where stubble-burning incidents have dropped to a five-year low.
Between September 15 and November 17, 2024, IARI detected a total of 25,108 farm fire events across six states. Punjab reported 8,404 incidents, Haryana 1,082, Uttar Pradesh 2,807, Delhi 12, Rajasthan 2,060, and Madhya Pradesh 10,743. Notably, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh recorded their second-highest number of farm fires during this period.
On Monday, Delhi recorded its second-worst air quality in six years with the AQI touching 494.
Delhi's air quality first entered the 'severe plus' category on Sunday, prompting the implementation of tighter pollution control measures under Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) the next morning.
These measures include a ban on the entry of trucks except for those carrying essential items or using clean fuel (LNG/CNG/BS-VI diesel/electric), a ban on construction and demolition activities, and school closures.
First implemented in 2017, the GRAP is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the national capital and its vicinity.