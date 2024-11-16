Business Standard
Home / Industry / Agriculture / 8,000 farm fire cases reported in Punjab in 2 months, 75% down from last yr

8,000 farm fire cases reported in Punjab in 2 months, 75% down from last yr

Sangrur district reported 50 stubble-burning incidents during the day, the highest maximum in the state, followed by 30 in Ferozepur, 17 in Barnala and 12 in Patiala

This has led to incidents of stubble burning, as the farmers burn the paddy residue to sow wheat. Unlike previous years, the number of stubble burning incidents has reduced considerably this year. From the onset of the stubble burning season (widely

The state has seen an addition of around 4,000 farm fire incidents since November 3 this season. | Representative Photo

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 11:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Farm fire cases reached the 8,000 mark in Punjab this season with the state reporting 136 such incidents on Saturday, data showed.

Sangrur district reported 50 stubble-burning incidents during the day, the highest maximum in the state, followed by 30 in Ferozepur, 17 in Barnala and 12 in Patiala, according to the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre.

On the same day in 2022 and 2023, the state saw 1,358 and 1,271 active farm fire events respectively.

From September 15 to November 16, Punjab has seen a total of 8,000 stubble-burning incidents, registering around 75 per cent dip in crop residue burning in comparison to such cases in the corresponding period last year.

 

Punjab had seen a total of 46,822 and 31,932 farm fires during the same period in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

The state has seen an addition of around 4,000 farm fire incidents since November 3 this season.

More From This Section

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest

Farmer organisations SKM, KMM to start fast unto death from Nov 26

Indian reservoir, dam, water body

Reservoir water levels steady, except in North India, shows data

onion, onions, vegetable, Vegetables

Onion prices likely to cool with new kharif crop arrival, says official

Rice, Rice exports, Storage

Lifting rice export curbs can help push agri exports over $50 bn in FY25

onion, onions, vegetable, Vegetables

Govt to offload more onions in markets to stabilise retail prices

Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana after harvesting of the paddy crop in October and November is often blamed for the rise in air pollution in Delhi.

As the window for the Rabi crop -- wheat -- is very short after paddy harvest, some farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear off the crop residue for sowing of the next crop.

Punjab recorded a total of 36,663 farm fires in 2023, registering a 26 per cent drop in such incidents.

The state recorded 49,922 fire events in 2022, 71,304 in 2021, 76,590 in 2020, 55,210 in 2019 and 50,590 in 2018 with many districts including Sangrur, Mansa, Bathinda and Amritsar witnessing a large number of stubble-burning incidents.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

stubble burning

How Punjab farmers outwit Nasa satellites in stubble-burning crackdown

This has led to incidents of stubble burning, as the farmers burn the paddy residue to sow wheat. Unlike previous years, the number of stubble burning incidents has reduced considerably this year. From the onset of the stubble burning season (widely

Stubble burning in Punjab: CAQM issues show cause notice to officials

This has led to incidents of stubble burning, as the farmers burn the paddy residue to sow wheat. Unlike previous years, the number of stubble burning incidents has reduced considerably this year. From the onset of the stubble burning season (widely

After Supreme Court rap, Centre doubles penalty for stubble burning

This has led to incidents of stubble burning, as the farmers burn the paddy residue to sow wheat. Unlike previous years, the number of stubble burning incidents has reduced considerably this year. From the onset of the stubble burning season (widely

Central govt amends rules for stubble burning in Delhi, surrounding areas

stubble burning

Stubble burning penalties soar: Farmers may have to pay up to Rs 30,000

Topics : Stubble burning stubble burning air pollution Stubble burning ban Punjab

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 11:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon