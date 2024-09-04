Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Research for climate-resilient milch cattle takes a vast step forward

Research for climate-resilient milch cattle takes a vast step forward

In a bid to keep milk flowing amid severe heatwaves, NDRI develops genetically edited embryo of buffalo

Research for climate-resilient milch cattle takes a step forward, buffalo

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 11:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a leap towards making the dairy industry climate change-resilient, the National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) in Karnal has successfully developed an embryo through gene-editing technology, promising a future where milk production remains steady, even under the most challenging weather conditions.

In the next phase of this research, which has been meticulously conducted over the years, the genetically edited embryo will be implanted into the uterus of a female buffalo for gestation, which lasts over 10 months.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The science behind this project involves the use of CRISPR (clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats) technology — a tool that allows for the precise editing of DNA sequences. This method enables scientists to target specific genes and modify them.

“Once the offspring is born and reaches the milking stage, we will be able to determine if its milk production is truly resistant to climate change,” Dheer Singh, NDRI director, told reporters. Under typical circumstances, it takes about five years for an animal to reach the milking stage from an embryo, he explained.

Once the calf is born, it will take another two to three years to mature, followed by an additional year of pregnancy, leading to milk production.

Singh highlighted that some indigenous cattle breeds, such as the ‘Tharparkar’, are naturally heat-resistant and their milk production is unaffected by climate shifts. By mapping the genes responsible for these traits, researchers hope to transfer them to cattle that are not naturally resilient, potentially boosting milk yields across the country.

Chart

More From This Section

McDonalds, Mc d, Mc Donald's

McDonald's India to offer burgers with bun co-created with CSIR-CFTRI

Bhajan Lal Sharma, Bhajan Lal, Bhajan

Rajasthan Cabinet approves 33% reservation for women in police force

Go First

News updates: NCLT extends Go First's insolvency resolution deadline

bjp flag,lok sabha

Bihar BJP MP from Araria gets threatening message from notorious gangster

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi

Odisha CM Majhi announces Rs 10 cr aid for calamity-hit Kerala, Tripura



In 2023, India produced an estimated 230.6 million tonnes of milk but concerns about future sustainability are mounting as summer months are becoming increasingly severe amid climate change.

In a parallel development, NDRI has also created gene-edited embryos targeting the β-lactoglobulin (BLG) gene, again using CRISPR technology. This research, published in the journal Scientific Reports, part of the Nature group, could potentially reduce allergenic proteins in milk.

BLG plays a crucial role in the composition of milk by interacting with other milk proteins. It also causes allergies in humans — particularly in newborns, with about 3 percent worldwide suffering from bovine milk allergies due to this protein. This protein is absent in human milk.

“By editing this gene, ICAR-NDRI aims to produce dairy animals that yield milk with reduced allergenicity, enhancing the nutritional profile and health benefits of milk,” Singh explained. This could lead to dairy products tailored for health-conscious consumers, improving public health and expanding market opportunities, he added.

Also Read

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

BKS slams ICAR for dubious agreements with multinational companies

Agri Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at an exhibition during ICAR Foundation and Technology Day in New Delhi on Tuesday

Develop high-yielding oilseeds and pulses to cut imports: Chouhan

paddy agriculture farmer farming msp

Govt aims to cover 25% of kharif paddy area with climate-resilient seeds

Tata steel

Tata Steel, ICAR-NRRI join Odisha govt to reclaim acidic soils in state

Premiumrainfall, farmer, agriculture

Every rupee invested in agri research yields Rs 13.85, says study

Topics : Climate Change ICAR

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 11:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon