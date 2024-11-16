Business Standard
Farmer organisations SKM, KMM to start fast unto death from Nov 26

The protesting farmers have been staying put at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13, when their march was stopped by the security forces

The SKM and the KMM are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers. | Representative File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 11:10 PM IST

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha on Saturday announced that they will intensify their agitation in support of various demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP, by observing fast unto death from November 26.

Addressing the media here, SKM (non-political) leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal accused the Centre of not taking any steps to accept their demands.

Dallewal said he will begin the fast unto death from November 26 at the Khanauri border point. "From November 26, we will start fast unto death."  The farmer leader said the Centre has not held talks with the protesting farmers regarding their demands since February 18.

 

They are also demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Farmers March farmers protest farmers issues

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 11:10 PM IST

