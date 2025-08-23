Saturday, August 23, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Onion farmers in Maharashtra claim losses over non-transparent procurement

Onion farmers in Maharashtra claim losses over non-transparent procurement

A farmer from Nashik district staged a unique protest against NAFED on the occasion of the Pola festival with his bullocks

onion, onions

Press Trust of India Nashik
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Onion growers in Maharashtra are facing financial losses due to non-transparent procurement of the crop by a Central agency, an association representing farmers alleged on Saturday.

State Onion Growers' Association president Bharat Dighole said farmers are compelled to stage protests even during festivals and demanded that the government should either ensure fair procurement or stop NAFED's onion purchases.

A farmer from Nashik district staged a unique protest against NAFED on the occasion of the Pola festival with his bullocks.

Pola is a thanksgiving festival celebrated by farmers to acknowledge the importance of bulls and oxen, who are a crucial part of agriculture.

 

"For several years, NAFED (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India) has been procuring onions for buffer stock. However, farmers allege that large-scale financial irregularities occur in this process, depriving them of fair prices and causing losses worth crores of rupees annually," Dighole stated in a release.

Also Read

onion, onions

Onion, potato prices went up over 80% in 2024 due to climate change: Study

onion, onions

Maha onion farmers seek procurement from APMCs instead of 'corrupt' FPOs

onion, onions

Onion growers' body seeks Rs 1 lakh per acre for crop damage due to rains

services

Bike taxi services resume, but Karnataka HC clarifies no judicial nod given

Tejashwi Yadav, Tejashwi

Not afraid, will continue speaking truth: Tejashwi on FIR lodged in Maha

The key demands of agriculturists include transparency in the procurement of onions and setting up a mechanism to guarantee fair and assured prices.

The farmer, Tatyasaheb Pawar, staged a demonstration with "NAFED go back" painted on his bullocks at Dhavaleshwar in Malegaon tehsil.

He said the move was aimed at highlighting the plight of onion growers who suffer heavy losses due to alleged corruption and lack of transparency in buffer stock procurement.

"Onion farmers are demanding a transparent purchase system, guaranteed fair prices, strict action against irregularities, and a clear policy from the Centre and state to ensure remunerative rates," Pawar told reporters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

fertiliser, farmer

Urea, DAP availability at comfortable levels for kharif season, says govt

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

Apeda to open offices in Patna, Raipur, Dehradun to aid agri exporters

kharif sowing 2025, arhar acreage, urad acreage, soybean sowing India, cotton sowing delay, pulses import impact, paddy sowing increase, monsoon farming India, groundnut acreage growth, pest attack on cotton

Pests, viral diseases threaten standing kharif crops, push up chemicals usepremium

Millet

Scanty monsoon rainfall fans crop loss fear among farmers in Rajasthanpremium

Labourer, farmers, ECONOMY, INFLATION

Govt policy must reward sustainability for India's small farmers: Syngenta

Topics : Onion farmers Agriculture Maharashtra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?Best Time to WalkGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Avadhut SathePatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon