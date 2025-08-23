Saturday, August 23, 2025 | 03:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Bike taxi services resume, but Karnataka HC clarifies no judicial nod given

Bike taxi services resume, but Karnataka HC clarifies no judicial nod given

During a hearing on August 20, the bench had adjourned the matter to September 22, giving the government time to decide whether it intended to frame a policy on bike taxis

services

The court made it clear that it had not issued any interim order in the matter and that the appeals were listed for final disposal

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Karnataka High Court has clarified that it had not passed any order permitting ride-hailing companies to resume bike taxi services, a day after such operations were seen returning to city roads.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru observed that while the state government is free to act against bike taxi aggregators in accordance with law, enforcement authorities must refrain from targeting individual vehicle owners.

During a hearing on August 20, the bench had adjourned the matter to September 22, giving the government time to decide whether it intended to frame a policy on bike taxis.

On Friday, Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty informed the court that several operators had restarted services despite there being no judicial order permitting them to do so.

 

Counsel representing bike taxi riders countered, saying that enforcement authorities were seizing motorcycles belonging to individual owners.

Also Read

bike taxi

Bike taxis return in Karnataka after High Court lifts state government ban

Karnataka High Court, hijab row

Karnataka HC slams govt bike taxi ban, upholds operators' right to work

Rapido

CCPA imposes ₹10 lakh fine on Rapido for misleading auto service claims

June 27

Mumbai's RTO seizes around 78 bike taxis for illegal transport activities

Pavan Guntupalli

No option for states to reject bike taxi norms: Rapido cofounder Guntupalli

The bench clarified that its earlier concern was limited to protecting riders and owners from undue hardship and urged the state not to take precipitate action against them. Don't harass the individual owners, Chief Justice Bakhru told the Advocate General, who assured the court that no such action would be taken.

The court made it clear that it had not issued any interim order in the matter and that the appeals were listed for final disposal.

The petitions before the division bench were filed by Uber India Systems, ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd (Ola), Roppen Transportation Services Pvt. Ltd. (Rapido) and others.

Earlier, on April 2, 2025, a single-judge bench had ruled that bike taxi operations could not be permitted unless the state notified guidelines under Section 93 of the Motor Vehicles Act and relevant rules. The order had also held that the government could not be compelled to process aggregator licence applications.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

shoe footwear campus shoes sandals sports

South Korean firm to establish India's first footwear plant in TN: Govt

The Louvre Abu Dhabi museum

Climate change drives rise of 'coolcations' as tourists flee heatwaves

Rajiv Bahl, ICMR director

South-South collaboration key to shared regional benefits: ICMR director

FMCG

GST reforms: FMCG distributors write to FM, flag supply-chain risks

Sandeep Kalra, chief executive officer (CEO) of mid-size IT services company Persistent Systems

Persistent Systems CEO Sandeep Kalra tops India Inc remuneration chartspremium

Topics : Bike Taxi Karnataka High Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?Best Time to WalkGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Avadhut SathePatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon