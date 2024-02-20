Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Onion prices fall by Rs 150 per quintal at Lasalgaon mandi in Nashik

The Agriculture Ministry officials will assess the rabi onion coverage in key growing states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat in the coming days

Photo: Bloomberg

In the 2023 rabi season, onion production was estimated to be at 22.7 million tonnes | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 10:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Onion prices on Tuesday fell by Rs 150 per quintal at Lasalgaon mandi in Nashik district of Maharashtra after the government announcement that the ban on exports of the bulb will continue till March 31.
Driven by reports of the lifting of the export ban on the commodity, the modal wholesale onion prices shot up 40.62 per cent to Rs 1,800 per quintal on February 19 in Lasalgaon, the country's largest wholesale onion market, from Rs 1,280 per quintal on February 17.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
However, on Tuesday the prices eased by Rs 150 per quintal to an average price of Rs 1,650 per quintal with 8,500 quintal onions auctioned.
"The prices increased a bit last week, however, with no government resolution (GR) or announcement about the lifting of the ban on onion exports, these have stabilised," Lasalgaon APMC chairman Balasaheb Kshirsagar told PTI.
Earlier in the day, Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh told PTI that the "ban on onion exports has not been lifted. It is in force and there is no change in the status."

The government's supreme priority is to ensure enough domestic availability of onion at reasonable prices to consumers, he added.
Ahead of general elections, the ban is unlikely to be lifted even after March 31 as rabi (winter) onion production is expected to be lower due to less coverage of area, especially in Maharashtra, sources said.
In the 2023 rabi season, onion production was estimated to be at 22.7 million tonnes.
The Agriculture Ministry officials will assess the rabi onion coverage in key growing states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat in the coming days.
Meanwhile, the export of onions to friendly countries is allowed on a case-to-case basis after approval from the inter-ministerial group.

Also Read

Onion prices up 50% in last 10 days, high demand, low supply to blame

Onion price today, November 1, 2023: Price surge in Delhi NCR, other states

Onion traders in Nashik go on indefinite strike; govt orders strict action

Govt expects onion prices to fall below Rs 40 per kg by January: Official

Farmers protest in Nashik, want Centre to scrap export duty on onions

Convene daylong Parliament session to bring law on MSP: Farmer leader

MSP booster's impact differs by the crop: Here's what the data says

Farmers reject Centre's 5-year MSP proposal for pulses, maize, cotton

Farmers' protest: 'Delhi Chalo' leaders to discuss govt offer, SKM rejects

Govt assisting, encouraging farmers to take agriculture on new path: PM

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : agriculture economy Onion Nashik Maharashtra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 10:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRahul GandhiWPL 2024 full schedulePM Narendra ModiIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon