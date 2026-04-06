Punjab arthiyas to continue strike till fixed commission demand is met

The arthiyas, or commission agents, have decided to continue with their ongoing strike across Punjab mandis unless their core demand for restoration of the fixed 2.5 per cent commission is met.

This, sources said, could complicate wheat procurement operations in the state, which are already at a standstill since April 1 due to the strike by arthiyas (also called commission agents) and delayed harvesting due to rains.

The arthiyas are demanding a fixed 2.5 per cent commission on their purchases, as was the practice till 2020, when it was changed to up to 2.5 per cent.

Wheat procurement in Punjab is targeted to be around 12.2 million tonnes in FY27. So far, arrivals have been just around 500–1,000 tonnes per day.