Rajasthan trade bodies call for investment in agro-processing, agri-biz

In Rajasthan, a vibrant agri and food processing sector contributes to around 27 per cent of the state GDP and provides huge employment opportunities to the people

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 12:01 AM IST

The state, which dominates in some crops, should seek investment in agro-processing and agri-business sectors, said trade bodies.
 
In Rajasthan, a vibrant agri and allied sector contributes to around 27 per cent of the state GDP and provides ample employment opportunities to the people.
 
According to data from the agriculture department, the state occupies the top position in the production of many agri crops like mustard, pearl millet, Guar, oilseeds, fenugreek, Isabgol, medicinal and aromatic crops. Also included are spices, pulses, garlic and cumin. Rajasthan is fast emerging as one of the major states in organic farm production.
   
Kailash Sharma, senior vice-president of All Rajya Trade and Industry Association (ARTIA), a Rajasthan-based trade body, said agro and dairy processing are sectors in Rajasthan where there is ample scope for value addition and innovation.
 
He added there is ample possibility in terms of investment, employment and increase in tax income for the government.

“In the state, the insufficient number of agri-based industries for many crops is depriving the state of the advantage of production. Therefore, a paradigm shift in the approach is required from merely harvesting and selling crops in the local mandi to a demand-driven supply activity. There must be increased focus on processing and value addition,” Sharma said.
 
The government should focus more on this sector as it offers great scope, he said.
 
Recently PHDCCI organised a session on ‘Business Opportunities for agri & food processing sector in Rajasthan’. Officials of the chamber were of the view that the state offers scope for development of the agri sector and the state government should look into it.
 
Meanwhile, an official of the agriculture department said that looking at the importance of agro-processing in the overall development of agriculture, the state government is committed to accelerating the development of agro-based industries and associated supply chain and value-addition infrastructure in the state.
 

Topics : Agriculture rajasthan GDP

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 11:46 PM IST

