Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 05:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Scorching March likely to put India's wheat crop production at risk

Scorching March likely to put India's wheat crop production at risk

India, the world's second-biggest wheat producer, is counting on a bumper harvest in 2025 to avoid costly imports, after three consecutive years of poor crop yields since 2022

wheat msp agriculture

Higher temperatures could reduce yields for the fourth straight year, trimming overall production and forcing authorities to lower or remove the 40 per cent import tax. | Representative Picture

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is poised to enter the summer season with one of the warmest March months on record, and above-average temperatures throughout most of the month threaten to cut yields of the maturing wheat crop, two weather bureau sources said. 
India, the world's second-biggest wheat producer, is counting on a bumper harvest in 2025 to avoid costly imports, after three consecutive years of poor crop yields since 2022. 
Higher temperatures could reduce yields for the fourth straight year, trimming overall production and forcing authorities to lower or remove the 40 per cent import tax to facilitate overseas shipments to tide over shortages. 
 
"March is going to be unusually hot this year. Both the maximum and minimum temperatures will remain above normal for most of the month," said a senior official at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), who did not wish to be identified ahead of the official announcement from the weather office. 
The IMD is expected to release its forecast for March temperatures on Friday. 

Also Read

wheat,agriculture

From farm to follicles: How toxic wheat led to mass baldness in Maharashtra

Wheat, farmers, MSP, Crop

Centre tightens wheat stock limits amid persistent price pressures

farmers, wheat

Wheat crop in India under threat from warm weather before harvest

wheat

Russia wheat export prices rise for 4th consecutive week, shipments decline

wheat,agriculture

IMD forecasts warm Feb; above-normal temperatures may hit wheat crop

Day temperatures are expected to start rising from the second week of March, and by the end of the month, maximum temperatures could exceed 40 degrees Celsius in many states, the official said. 
After a sharp rise in temperatures in February and March shrivelled the wheat crop, India was forced to ban exports of the staple in 2022. 
India's wheat-growing states in the central and northern belts are likely to see a sudden jump in maximum temperatures from the second week of March, with temperatures potentially rising up to 6 degrees Celsius above average, said the second IMD official. 
"March is not going to be conducive for wheat, chickpea and rapeseed. Crops could experience heat stress," he said. 
Winter crops, such as wheat, rapeseed, and chickpeas, are planted from October to December and require cold weather conditions throughout their growth cycle for optimal yields. 
Indian wheat prices jumped to a record high this month due to dwindling supplies. 
"February was pretty warm. If March stays hotter than normal, wheat production could take a big hit," said a New Delhi-based dealer with a global trade house.     
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
 

More From This Section

paddy agriculture farmer farming msp

Cultivation shift helps Chhattisgarh farmers earn Rs 2,641-cr profit

Kisan Credit Card

Operative Kisan Credit Card loans hit Rs 10 trn, benefiting 77.2 mn farmers

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

MP inks 19 MoUs in co-operative sector to boost farmers, industry: Govt

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi releases 19th PM-Kisan instalment, transfers Rs 22K cr to farmers

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Cordial talks held with farmers, next meeting on March 19: Shivraj Chouhan

Topics : wheat Wheat production agriculture economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchMarket TodayMagicOS 9.0 Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon