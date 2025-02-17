Monday, February 17, 2025 | 09:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Russia wheat export prices rise for 4th consecutive week, shipments decline

Russia wheat export prices rise for 4th consecutive week, shipments decline

Despite continued price increases, exporters' margins remain low. In addition, bad weather at ports has had a direct impact on shipments

wheat

Fears of weather risks to US and Russian crops pushed up prices on world markets late last week. | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 9:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russian wheat export prices continued to rise for a fourth consecutive week amid declining shipments as an export quota entered into force, analysts said. 
Dmitry Rylko, head of the IKAR consultancy, said the price of Russian wheat with 12.5 per cent protein for free-on-board (FOB) delivery in March was up $2 from the previous week to $247 FOB per metric ton. 
"Prices have risen primarily due to a sharp reduction in wheat supply," he said. 
The Sovecon consultancy estimated prices for Russian wheat with the same protein content and delivery terms at between $242 and $246 per ton, compared with $241 to $245 the previous week. 
 
"Russian exporters need significantly higher FOB prices for acceptable margins", Sovecon said in a weekly note.

Also Read

Volkswagen

LIVE: Won't stop Skoda Auto Volkswagen cargo over $1.4 bn tax demand, says Customs to Bombay HC

Aircraft, F 35

INC slams Trump's F-35 fighter jet offer, Russia makes its own pitch

Marco Rubio

Ukraine, Europe will be part of 'real' peace talks to end war, says Rubio

Marco Rubio

Trump committed to ending Ukraine war, says Rubio to Russia's Lavrov

Ukraine Air pollution, Kyiv, Russia-Ukraine

Russian forces claim capturing another village in eastern Ukraine

Russia's export quota started to take effect on February 15. 
Despite continued price increases, exporters' margins remain low. In addition, bad weather at ports has had a direct impact on shipments. 
Fears of weather risks to US and Russian crops pushed up prices on world markets late last week, SovEcon noted The IKAR agricultural consultancy on Friday trimmed its overall forecast for Russia's 2025 grain crop to 129 million metric tons from 130 million tons previously, saying that approaching frosts posed a risk for winter crops. 
At the start of this week, a sharp drop in night time temperatures is expected in many of Russia's main winter wheat producing regions. 
Russia's chief meteorologist Roman Vilfand said that temperatures would be below 19 degrees Celsius in the southern central region, but that snow which fell the previous day would reduce frost risks. 
Weekly grain exports were estimated last week at 0.53 million tons, including 0.46 million tons of wheat. This was down from 0.66 million tons the previous week, when it included 0.58 million tons of wheat, Sovecon said. 
It estimated February wheat exports at 2.0 million tons, compared with 4.1 million tons a year earlier. 
IKAR lowered its estimate of wheat exports in February to 1.6-1.8 million tons from 2.0-2.2 million tons earlier due to poor weather at Black Sea ports and the weather forecast for the coming week. 
Rail freight operator Rusagrotrans also lowered its estimate of wheat exports in February to 2.2-2.3 million tons, down from 2.4-2.5 million tons.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
 

More From This Section

Yen, Japan Currency

Yen rallies on upbeat growth data, dollar steady around two-month low

Israel, Hamas, Israel Hamas flag, Israel Hamas

Head of Hamas in Lebanon killed in drone strike, says Israel Army

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy says Ukraine to skip US-Russia talks, rejects any imposed outcome

China EU flags

China lauds EU ties as Trump's peace plan with Russia chills continent

Opec sees lower demand in 2018

Opec+ mulls delaying April oil supply restart amid market concerns

Topics : Russia wheat Wheat production

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 9:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayVivo V50 Launch in IndiaLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayHexaware Technologies IPO AllotmentClass 12 Physical Education paper analysis 2025US visa interview waiverStock Market Crash Today
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon