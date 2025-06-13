Friday, June 13, 2025 | 07:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Sun Pharma appoints Kirti Ganorkar as MD after shareholders' approval

Sun Pharma appoints Kirti Ganorkar as MD after shareholders' approval

Gonarkar has been heading Sun Pharma's India business since 2019 and has previously held roles in marketing, new product introduction, among others, within the company

Sun Pharma

He has also led Sun Pharma's entry into Japan, the company said. | (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sun Pharmaceutical, India's largest drugmaker by revenue, on Friday named Kirti Ganorkar as managing director, effective September 1.

The company's current managing director, Dilip Shanghvi, will continue to chair the board as an executive director, Sun Pharma said, adding that Gonarkar has been appointed for a period of five years.

The appointment is subject to the company's shareholders' approval on its annual general meeting, which is scheduled for July 31.

Gonarkar has been heading Sun Pharma's India business since 2019 and has previously held roles in marketing, new product introduction, among others, within the company.

He has also led Sun Pharma's entry into Japan, the company said.

 

Also Read

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma halts development of SCD-044 drug after trial disappointment

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma lines up $100 mn to commercialise niche products in FY26

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma to invest $25 million in Pharmazz Inc; raises stake to 22.7%

PremiumSun Pharma

Weak guidance, higher costs to weigh on Sun Pharma's FY26 outlook

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma share price slips 5% after Q4 results; check key numbers here

It announced other leadership changes, including Richard Ascroft's appointment as chief executive officer of the North America business, which is a significant contributor to Sun Pharma's overall revenue.

Ascroft will replace Abhay Gandhi, who has tendered his resignation from the company after having worked for it for 30 years.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

NABARD, Nabard

Nabard gets approval to raise ₹19.5K cr via deep-discount zero-coupon bonds

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Agriculture minister ends campaign, promises continued talks with farmers

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh

Govt clears procurement of moong, groundnut under Price Support Scheme

Sugar

INSCO submits Rs 2,752 crore revised plan for HNGIL takeover after SC order

Premiumsatellite, agriculture, satellite farming, crop

Upcoming kharif crop area estimates to be fully based on satellite data

Topics : Sun Pharma Pharma sector CEOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon