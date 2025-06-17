Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 10:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Paddy sowing rises 13% to 4.53 lakh hectare till June 13: Govt data

Paddy sowing rises 13% to 4.53 lakh hectare till June 13: Govt data

The Department of Agriculture has released progress of area coverage under kharif crops (summer-sown) as on June 13, 2025, according to an official statement on Tuesday

paddy field

Total sowing area of all kharif crops has risen to 89.29 lakh hectare till June 13, 2025, as against 87.81 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 10:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Paddy sowing so far this Kharif season is higher by 13 per cent at 4.53 lakh hectares, according to the government data.

Sowing of paddy stood at 4 lakh hectares in the same period last year.

The Department of Agriculture has released progress of area coverage under kharif crops (summer-sown) as on June 13, 2025, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

The acreage of pulses has also increased to 3.07 lakh hectare from 2.6 lakh hectare.

Sowing of Shri Anna cum Coarse cereals remained flat at 5.89 lakh hectare so far this kharif season as against 5.9 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

 

Also Read

Electricity, Energy

Punjab minister assures uninterrupted power supply during paddy season

PremiumFarmers, Farmer, agriculture, Paddy

As Punjab and Haryana fret over water, two new orders are causing heartburn

rice

Policy to plate: What genome-edited rice means for India's food future

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, Paddy

Time to break-free from paddy for sustainable agriculture in India

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, Paddy

Punjab's ban on hybrid paddy seeds draws flak from seed industry

In the non-foodgrains category, the acreage of oilseeds has risen to 2.05 lakh hectares so far from 1.5 lakh hectare in the same period last year.

Sugarcane sowing is also slightly higher so far at 55.07 lakh hectare against 54.88 lakh hectare in the year-ago period.

Area under cotton is marginally lower at 13.19 lakh hectare from 13.28 lakh hectare.

Total sowing area of all kharif crops has risen to 89.29 lakh hectare till June 13, 2025, as against 87.81 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumNano Urea

Nano fertilisers see a jump in sales, but questions around efficacy remain

tea

Growers welcome Centre's move to include tea in weather insurance scheme

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma appoints Kirti Ganorkar as MD after shareholders' approval

NABARD, Nabard

Nabard gets approval to raise ₹19.5K cr via deep-discount zero-coupon bonds

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Agriculture minister ends campaign, promises continued talks with farmers

Topics : Paddy sowing Government data Kharif sowings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 10:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesTrump Gold CardsMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECanada Uncovers 62 cases of immigrationDividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon