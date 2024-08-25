Business Standard
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Sugar industry fears new norms likely to bring back old restrictions

Sugar industry fears new norms likely to bring back old restrictions

Joint meeting of all associations to be convened to form a common response before September deadline

Sugarcane
Premium

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2024 | 10:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A section of the sugar industry fears that the new draft amendments to the nearly six-decade-old regulation regarding production, storage and pricing of sugar may bring back some of the controls that have been progressively brought down over the years. The industry players feel the new norms go against the Rangarajan Committee’s recommendations that proposed freeing the sector from some age-old regulations.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has come up with the draft ‘The Sugar (Control) Order, 2024', saying technological advancements in the production process have necessitated revamping of existing Sugar (Control) Order,

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon