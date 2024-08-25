Sugar industry fears new norms likely to bring back old restrictions

A section of the sugar industry fears that the new draft amendments to the nearly six-decade-old regulation regarding production, storage and pricing of sugar may bring back some of the controls that have been progressively brought down over the years. The industry players feel the new norms go against the Rangarajan Committee’s recommendations that proposed freeing the sector from some age-old regulations.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has come up with the draft ‘The Sugar (Control) Order, 2024', saying technological advancements in the production process have necessitated revamping of existing Sugar (Control) Order,