Friday, May 23, 2025 | 11:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Sun Pharma to invest $25 million in Pharmazz Inc; raises stake to 22.7%

Sun Pharma to invest $25 million in Pharmazz Inc; raises stake to 22.7%

The company noted that the initial $10 million tranche, along with $7.5 million from the second SAFE tranche, will be invested by or before May 31, 2025

Sun Pharma

Pharmazz reported consolidated revenues of $3 million in FY24, up from $0.9 million each in FY23 and FY22. (Photo: Reuters)

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 11:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Friday announced it will invest up to $25 million in US-based Pharmazz Inc, increasing its total stake in the biopharmaceutical company to 22.7 per cent.
 
The investment, priced at $5.88925 per share in cash, will also trigger the conversion of an earlier Simple Agreement for Future Equity (SAFE) investment at a 20 per cent discount, translating to a conversion price of $4.7114 per share, the company said in a stock exchange filing.
 
Sun Pharma stated that $10 million from the fresh investment, along with $7.5 million from the second SAFE tranche, will be infused by or before May 31, 2025. The remaining $15 million is expected to be invested by or before November 30, 2025, or on another mutually agreed date.
 
 
Both drugs have been approved in India and are marketed via partners under the brand names Tyvalzi (Sovateltide) and Lyfaquin (Centhaquine).
 
Sun Pharma currently holds exclusive rights to license and distribute Sovateltide in select emerging markets. Following this latest investment, the company will also gain the option to negotiate licensing rights for Sovateltide in certain developed countries.

Also Read

PremiumSun Pharma

Weak guidance, higher costs to weigh on Sun Pharma's FY26 outlook

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma share price slips 5% after Q4 results; check key numbers here

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma results: Profit down 19% at Rs 2,149.8 cr, revenue up 8%

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma Q4 results: Net profit falls 19% to ₹2,153.9 cr, revenue up 8%

Donald Trump,Trump

Q4 results today: ITC, Sun Pharma, GMR Airports on May 22; see full list

 
Pharmazz has received US FDA approval to conduct Phase-3 Investigational New Drug (IND) trials for both drugs. Notably, Sovateltide has also secured a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) from the FDA, outlining a defined regulatory pathway. The company plans to initiate global Phase-3 trials to pursue approvals in the US and other international markets.
 
Pharmazz reported consolidated revenues of $3 million in FY24, up from $0.9 million each in FY23 and FY22. 
Pharmazz portfolio and market strategy
 
Pharmazz Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on two drug candidates:
 
Sovateltide, for the treatment of acute cerebral ischemic stroke
 
Centhaquine, for treating hypovolemic shock
 

More From This Section

apple, apple logo

Apple to pay 25% tariff on imported iPhones: US President Donald Trump

Praveen Neppalli Naga Global CTO of mobility and delivery, Uber

Uber says Gen AI, agentic AI boost engineers' productivity, cut delays

PremiumDevyani International (Photo: dil-rjcorp.com)

Sky Gate buy gives us entry into cloud kitchens: Devyani International

JSW steel, Bhushan Power and Steel, IBC, IBC proceeding

Exploring all legal remedies: JSW Steel on Bhushan Power & Steel verdict

PM Narendra Modi is flanked by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (left) and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma at the Rising Northeast Investors Summit in New Delhi on Friday

RIL, Adani, Vedanta pledge ₹1.55 trillion investment in Northeast India

Topics : Sun Pharma Investment Pharma industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2025 | 11:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayRCB vs SRH LIVE ScoreBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon