Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.41%)
65216.09 + 267.43
Nifty (0.43%)
19393.60 + 83.45
Nifty Midcap (0.82%)
38126.40 + 311.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.37%)
5331.95 + 19.55
Nifty Bank (0.34%)
44002.00 + 150.95
Heatmap

Uttar Pradesh govt to groom 3 million rural women as micro agri-preneurs

UP women SHGs comprising 60,000 members were engaged in growing improved varieties of sugarcane seeds after the first wave of pandemic

agriculture, farm land

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 10:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Uttar Pradesh government will groom nearly 3 million rural women associated with self-help groups (SHGs) as micro agri-preneurs, a move the state hopes would increase their annual income to at least Rs 1 lakh in the next three years.

The development comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech where he lauded the SHGs and said his dream was to make 20 million “lakhpati Didis”.
 
The UP State Rural Livelihood Mission, in line with the National Rural Livelihood Mission, is drafting a detailed road map to take the agenda forward.

Earlier, the state’s plan was to include 1.5 million women SHG members under the scheme. According to sources, nearly a 
million women SHG members in the state now have an annual income of more than Rs 1 lakh.

“Now, the plan is to augment the income of additional 2 million women SHG members to more than Rs 1 lakh in the next three years,” a senior government official said.

UP women SHGs comprising 60,000 members were engaged in growing improved varieties of sugarcane seeds after the first wave of pandemic.
 

Also Read

T20 World Cup Final Highlights: Australia complete 2nd hattrick of titles

Women's T20 World Cup: India fail again, lose to AUS by 5 runs in semifinal

Women's T20 World Cup Semis: South Africa create history, qualify for final

Women's T20 World Cup final: Australia vs South Africa live stream in India

India W vs Australia W, Women's T20 World Cup: How to live stream in India

2.43 million farmers get Rs 21,912 crore input subsidy in Chhattisgarh

Punjab's area under Basmati cultivation rises 16% this Kharif season

How satellites are helping agriculture sector adapt to global warming

Kerala to bear 50% interest on capital loans by cashew cos: Minister Rajeev

Punjab to provide 22,000 straw management machines for 2023 Kharif season

Various agricultural and allied activities covered under the micro agri-preneur road map include farming, rural banking correspondents, take-home ration (THR) units, goat rearing, poultry, dairy, farmer producer organisation (FPO), livestock, fisheries, and forest produce collection.
 
The state will also facilitate women self-employment by setting up agri-based micro enterprises to increase farm income and rural empowerment.  During the pandemic, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had lauded the women SHGs for their support in manufacturing and distributing personal protective equipment kits, masks, school uniforms, etc.
Topics : Uttar Pradesh government rural women

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 10:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesOnam 2023Stocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesJio Financial ServicesThreads Web VersionOnions PricesIndia Squad Asia Cup 2023Chandrayaan-3

Companies News

Shares of Ambani's $20 bn Jio Financial Services set to debut in MumbaiSoftBank sells a part of its stake in IPO-bound FirstCry for Rs 435 crore

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

Technology News

Instagram may roll out Threads web version to users this week: Report3D printed building: All you need to know about the future of construction

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon