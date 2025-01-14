Business Standard

Wheat sowing up 1.38% to 32 million hectare in 2024-25 rabi season

According to the data, pulses' acreage remained flat at 139.81 lakh hectare as on January 14, compared to 139.11 lakh hectare in the year-ago period

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 8:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Wheat sowing increased by 1.38 per cent year-on-year to 320 lakh hectare so far in the ongoing 2024-25 rabi season, according to the agriculture ministry data released on Tuesday.

Wheat, the main rabi (winter) crop, was sown in 315.63 lakh hectare in the year-ago period.

Sowing of most rabi crops is nearing end. Harvesting will begin from April.

According to the data, pulses' acreage remained flat at 139.81 lakh hectare as on January 14, compared to 139.11 lakh hectare in the year-ago period.

Gram was covered in 96.65 lakh hectare and lentil in 17.43 lakh hectare.

Area sown to oilseeds was lagging behind at 96.82 lakh hectare as against 101.80 lakh hectare.

 

Rapemustard seed was sown in 88.50 lakh hectare as on January 14 as against 93.73 lakh hectare a year ago.

Sowing of coarse cereals remained flat at 53.55 lakh hectare so far in the ongoing rabi season.

