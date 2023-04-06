close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

5 automakers to voluntarily recall over 23,000 vehicles over faulty parts

Porsche Korea, Honda Korea and three other auto companies will voluntarily recall over 23,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said

IANS Seoul
Porsche

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 1:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Porsche Korea, Honda Korea and three other auto companies will voluntarily recall over 23,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said on Thursday.

The five companies, including Mercedes-Benz Korea, Ford Sales & Service Korea and Bike Korea, are recalling a combined 23,986 units of 11 different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

The recalls are due to software problems in the dashboard of the Porsche Cayenne SUV, faulty safety belts in Honda's Accord gasoline hybrid model and a faulty front brake system in the Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 SUV, it said, reports Yonhap news agency.

Vehicle owners can visit designated repair and service centers of the companies to have the parts replaced for free, the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor, South Korea's biggest carmaker, said its sales jumped 21 per cent last month from a year earlier on robust sales of its models despite an extended chip shortage.

Hyundai sold 381,885 vehicles in March, up from 314,704 units a year earlier, on strong demand for its high-end and SUV models, the company said in a statement.

Also Read

Mercedes-Benz India on road to best-ever sales: MD & CEO Martin Schwenk

Hyundai, Kia sued in US for lack of anti-theft technology in some models

Mercedes-Benz reports 28% rise in sales in India at 11,469 units in Jan-Sep

Hyundai Motor India to increase vehicle prices from January 2023

Mercedes-Benz will launch 10 new vehicles in India in 2023: Santosh Iyer

EV sales on the rise in March; industry needs policy clarity, says FADA

Kia India to re-open bookings for EV6 on April 15: Check full details

Kia to open bookings for 2023 version EV6 priced Rs 60.95 lakh from Apr 15

Bajaj Auto reports fall of 2% in total sales in March to 291,567 units

Automobile industry to log single digit growth in FY24, says Fada

--IANS

na/

Topics : Automobile | Porsche | Honda

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 1:00 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Alamode by Akanksha: The Revolutionizing Fast Fashion Brand in India

Image

World Sleep day 2023: Do you have problems falling asleep?

Image
3 min read

Over 1 mn people join nationwide protests against pension reform in France

Image

Mamata meets Patnaik, calls to strengthen India's federal structure

Image

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Most Popular

View More

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Govt does not interfere with press freedom: Anurag Thakur tells Parliament

Image
Volume Icon

TMSEp396: US Fed rate hike, Bisleri, air pollution, Credit Suisse AT1 bonds

Image

Sharad Pawar backs Rahul, says jail term attempt to suppress Opposition

Image

Chhattisgarh CM announces procurement of 20 quintals of paddy per acre

Image
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon