Ashok Leyland total sales decline 1% on-year at 13,134 units in May

Commercial vehicles maker Ashok Leyland on Thursday reported a 1 per cent decline in total sales at 13,134 units in May

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Ashok Leyland Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 5:38 PM IST
Commercial vehicles maker Ashok Leyland on Thursday reported a 1 per cent decline in total sales at 13,134 units in May.

The company had posted total sales of 13,273 units in May 2022, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Domestic sales were lower by 1 per cent last month at 12,378 units as against 12,458 units in the year-ago period, it added.

Exports were at 756 units as compared with 815 units in May last year, down 7.23 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ashok Leyland automobile manufacturer

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 5:38 PM IST

