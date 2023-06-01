Ashok Leyland total sales decline 1% on-year at 13,134 units in May

Commercial vehicles maker Ashok Leyland on Thursday reported a 1 per cent decline in total sales at 13,134 units in May.

The company had posted total sales of 13,273 units in May 2022, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Domestic sales were lower by 1 per cent last month at 12,378 units as against 12,458 units in the year-ago period, it added.

Exports were at 756 units as compared with 815 units in May last year, down 7.23 per cent.

Also Read Ashok Leyland appoints Shenu Agarwal as new managing director, CEO Ashok Leyland showcases six commercial vehicles at the Auto Expo 2023 Ashok Leyland takes digital route with 'Re-AL' to tap used vehicle biz Ashok Leyland reports 45% rise in total sales to 18,138 units in Dec 2022 Ashok Leyland Apr sales rise 10% to 12,974 units, exports marginally down Automaker Kia total wholesales increased 3% in May at 24,770 units M&M's passenger vehicle sales up by 22% on-year in May at 32,886 units FAME II subsidy impact: TVS revises IQube prices by Rs 17,000-20,000 Maruti Suzuki total wholesales jump 10% on-year to 178,083 units in May Ola announces price hikes for its electric scooters, to cost Rs 15k more