Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Thursday reported a 22 per cent increase in passenger vehicle sales at 32,886 units in May, as compared to the same month last year.

The company had posted a total passenger vehicle sales of 26,904 units in May 2022, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said in a regulatory filing.

Utility vehicles sales last month were at 32,883 units, as against 26,632 units in the year-ago period, a growth of 23 per cent, it added.

Sales of cars and vans were at 3 units as compared to 272 units in May last year.

"We continue our growth trend, backed by strong demand in SUVs," M&M President, Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said.

He, however, said, "The sales volume for both SUVs and 'Pik-Ups' were restricted by a short-term disruption in engine-related parts at the supplier-end. The semiconductor supply constraints on specific parts like Air Bag ECU, continued during the month too."



Total exports were at 2,616 units last month, up 29 per cent from 2,028 units in May 2022, the company said.

Also Read Utility vehicles sales rise in Dec, demand for entry-level cars muted Auto Expo returns after 3 years; some prominent firms to skip event Maruti eyes doubling SUV sales in FY24; aims top position with 25% share Indian automobile industry looks to sustain growth momentum in 2023 IFC to invest Rs 600 cr in Mahindra & Mahindra's new last-mile EV firm Automaker Kia total wholesales increased 3% in May at 24,770 units FAME II subsidy impact: TVS revises IQube prices by Rs 17,000-20,000 Maruti Suzuki total wholesales jump 10% on-year to 178,083 units in May Ola announces price hikes for its electric scooters, to cost Rs 15k more Toyota debuts hydrogen Corolla race car in a bid to shift to green energy

In the farm equipment sector, M&M said its total tractor sales were at 34,126 units as compared to 35,722 units in May last year, down 4 per cent.

Domestic tractor sales declined 3 per cent at 33,113 units as compared to 34,153 units in the same month a year ago.

Tractor exports were also down 35 per cent at 1,013 units from 1,569 units in May 2022, M&M said.