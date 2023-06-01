close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

M&M's passenger vehicle sales up by 22% on-year in May at 32,886 units

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Thursday reported a 22 per cent increase in passenger vehicle sales at 32,886 units in May, as compared to the same month last year

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Mahindra XUV 900

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 4:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Thursday reported a 22 per cent increase in passenger vehicle sales at 32,886 units in May, as compared to the same month last year.

The company had posted a total passenger vehicle sales of 26,904 units in May 2022, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said in a regulatory filing.

Utility vehicles sales last month were at 32,883 units, as against 26,632 units in the year-ago period, a growth of 23 per cent, it added.

Sales of cars and vans were at 3 units as compared to 272 units in May last year.

"We continue our growth trend, backed by strong demand in SUVs," M&M President, Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said.

He, however, said, "The sales volume for both SUVs and 'Pik-Ups' were restricted by a short-term disruption in engine-related parts at the supplier-end. The semiconductor supply constraints on specific parts like Air Bag ECU, continued during the month too."

Total exports were at 2,616 units last month, up 29 per cent from 2,028 units in May 2022, the company said.

Also Read

Utility vehicles sales rise in Dec, demand for entry-level cars muted

Auto Expo returns after 3 years; some prominent firms to skip event

Maruti eyes doubling SUV sales in FY24; aims top position with 25% share

Indian automobile industry looks to sustain growth momentum in 2023

IFC to invest Rs 600 cr in Mahindra & Mahindra's new last-mile EV firm

Automaker Kia total wholesales increased 3% in May at 24,770 units

FAME II subsidy impact: TVS revises IQube prices by Rs 17,000-20,000

Maruti Suzuki total wholesales jump 10% on-year to 178,083 units in May

Ola announces price hikes for its electric scooters, to cost Rs 15k more

Toyota debuts hydrogen Corolla race car in a bid to shift to green energy

In the farm equipment sector, M&M said its total tractor sales were at 34,126 units as compared to 35,722 units in May last year, down 4 per cent.

Domestic tractor sales declined 3 per cent at 33,113 units as compared to 34,153 units in the same month a year ago.

Tractor exports were also down 35 per cent at 1,013 units from 1,569 units in May 2022, M&M said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mahindra & Mahindra passenger vehicle sales automobile manufacturer

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 4:03 PM IST

Latest News

View More

What is HMPV? The infectious respiratory disease spiking this year in US

HMPV
3 min read

91% consumers expect brands to offer immersive, virtual experiences: Report

Consumer behaviour is being influenced by anxieties that are preying on their desire to consume and propensity to spend
3 min read

Streamline rapid disembarkation procedures for passenger safety: DGCA

Airports, nearby areas may not get 5G network services anytime soon
3 min read

Reliance's operating performance to remain resilient over 2 years: S&P

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
4 min read

Medals as protest: Muhammad Ali & Black Power movement to Indian wrestlers

Wrestlers in Haridwar
3 min read

Most Popular

GDP growth at 6.1% in Q4, 7.2% in full FY23; construction, agri surprise

Economic growth, GDP
2 min read

Adani to raise $3.5 bn from equity share sale in three group companies

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read

Govt's fiscal deficit narrows to 6.4% of GDP for FY23, meets target

Fiscal Deficit
2 min read

Sebi cancels registration certificate of Karvy Ltd; firm to still pay dues

Karvy Stock Broking
1 min read

Cabinet approves world's largest food storage scheme, allocates Rs 1 trn

Anurag Thakur
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon