

The reduction in subsidies is expected to trigger a wave of price hikes in electric scooter prices across the industry. The country's best-selling electric scooters, Ola S1 and S1 Pro, are set to become costlier as the company has increased prices by at least Rs 15,000, HT Auto reported. The price hike comes on the back of a reduction in FAME II subsidies to just 15 per cent starting this month.



The S1 pro, on the other hand, now costs Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 15,000 more than its earlier price of Rs 1.25 lakh. The S1 Pro comes with a larger, 4 kWh battery pack and offers a range of 181 km on a single charge. Ola Electric's official website showed the price of the Ola S1 scooter to be Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The same product was available for Rs 1.15 lakh till May. The Ola S1 scooter comes with a 3kWh battery pack and can go about 141 km on a single charge.

Ola Electric has also launched a third model, S1 Air which the company sells in three variants. The prices for the S1 Air begin from Rs 85,000 (ex-showroom); the other two variants are priced at Rs 1 lakh and 1.10 lakh, respectively. The deliveries of S1 Air are scheduled to begin next month. The S1 Air has the same 3 kWh battery pack but offers a lower 125 km range.