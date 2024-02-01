Sensex (    %)
                        
Ashok Leyland total vehicle sales decline by 7% to 15,939 units in January

The Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) segment volumes fell 7 per cent to 5,721 units in the reported month from 6,150 vehicles sold in January 2023, Ashok Leyland said

The company's total MHCV (Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle) sales dipped 8 per cent to 14,899 units last month as against 16,198 vehicles a year ago

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Thursday said its total vehicle sales, including exports, declined 7 per cent to 15,939 units in January.
It had sold 17,200 units in the year-ago period, according to a statement.
The company's total MHCV (Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle) sales dipped 8 per cent to 14,899 units last month as against 16,198 vehicles a year ago.
The Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) segment volumes fell 7 per cent to 5,721 units in the reported month from 6,150 vehicles sold in January 2023, Ashok Leyland said.

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

