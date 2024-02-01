Sensex (    %)
                        
M&M January sales: Total vehicle sales rise 15%, reach 73,944 units

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Thursday said its total vehicle sales grew 15 per cent year-on-year to 73,944 units in January

Mahindra

Representative image

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Feb 01 2024 | 11:51 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Thursday said its total vehicle sales grew 15 per cent year-on-year to 73,944 units in January.
The utility vehicle sales stood at 43,068 units in the previous month as against 32,915 vehicles sold in January last year, growing 31 per cent year-on-year, M&M Ltd said.
The commercial vehicle domestic sales during the month under review stood at 23,481 units, a growth of 8 per cent over 21,724 units in January 2023.
Its three-wheeler domestic sales, including electric three-wheelers, fell 14 per cent to 5,649 units compared to 6,562 vehicles sold in the year-ago period, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mahindra M&M profit M&M tractor business M&M KUV1OO M&M automobile manufacturer

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 11:51 AM IST

