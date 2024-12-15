Business Standard
Home / Industry / Auto / Auto Expo to see highest-ever participation of vehicle manufacturers: Siam

Auto Expo to see highest-ever participation of vehicle manufacturers: Siam

Siam would also be setting up separate thematic pavilions on decarbonisation, circularity, electrification and road safety at the Expo

SIAM

Luxury carmakers like BMW, Mercedes, Porsche India, and BYD would also be showcasing their products during the event | Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The upcoming edition of Auto Expo will see participation of 34 vehicle manufacturers, the largest number of participants till date, since the first edition of the marquee event in 1986.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) would be organising the 17th edition of Auto Expo, 'The Motor Show', under the aegis of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 from January 17-22 at Bharat Mandapam, in partnership with ACMA and CII.

"Around 34 vehicle manufacturers would be participating at the exhibition and showcasing technologies with respect to multiple powertrains," SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon told PTI.

It is the highest-ever participation in the history of the event so far, he added.

 

Automakers participating in the event include Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Hyundai Motor India, Kia Motor India, JSW MG Motor and Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, he stated.

Luxury carmakers like BMW, Mercedes, Porsche India, and BYD would also be showcasing their products during the event.

More From This Section

Passenger vehicle, cars

PV dispatches rise 4% in Nov as demand sustains post-festive period: Siam

car auto sector auto industry

Two leading auto industry bodies send SOS to govt on steel imports

auto component industry, automobiles, car component, vehicles, auto manufacturers

Auto component industry grows 11% to Rs 3.32 trillion in Apr-Sep: Acma

Tata motors

Tata Motors to raise commercial vehicle prices by up to 2% from January

GM

GM to retreat from robotaxi operations once championed by CEO Mary Barra

In the two-wheeler segment, there would be participation from TVS Motor Company, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, Suzuki Motorcycle, and India Yamaha.

Similarly, Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles, Ashok Leyland, JBM and Cummins India would be participating in the event.

Menon said some of the pure EV players like Ather Energy, TI Clean Mobility, Eka Mobility, Ola Electric and Vinfast would also be participating this time in the Auto Expo.

SIAM would also be setting up separate thematic pavilions on decarbonisation, circularity, electrification and road safety at the Expo.

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will be held between January 17 and 22 next year at Bharat Mandapam, Yashobhoomi (India International Convention and Expo Center) Dwarka, and India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida, simultaneously.

The last edition of the Auto Expo was held from January 11-18, 2023, at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida. The inaugural Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 was held from February 1-3.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Chinese auto component makers likely to skip Bharat Mobility Show

Chinese auto component makers likely to skip Bharat Mobility Show

Auto Expo, Auto Expo 2023

Auto Expo 2025 to be held under Bharat Mobility from Jan 17-22 at 3 places

Toshihiro Suzuki, representative director and president of Suzuki Motor Corporation, at the unveiling of eVitara in Milan on Monday. The EV will be manufactured in Gujarat | Photo: Company

Suzuki Motor unveils battery EV model e-Vitara; to start production in 2025

ACC U19 Women's Asia Cup 2024 India W vs Pakistan W

IND W vs PAK W LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Women's U19 T20 Asia Cup 2024: IND on top with quick wickets

Nikita Singhania, estranged wife of Atul Subhash

LIVE news: Accused Nikita Singhania arrested from Gurugram in Atul Subhash suicide case

Topics : Auto Expo Carmakers automobile manufacturer Siam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 15 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayIndia vs Pakistan LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon