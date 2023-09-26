close
Bajaj Auto launches Pulsar N150 at a starting price of Rs 1.18 lakh

The bike is available in three colours: Racing Red, Ebony Black, and Metallic Pearl White

Bajaj Auto

Representative image

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 4:50 PM IST
Expecting to build on the success of the Pulsar N160, Bajaj Auto has launched its sporty commuter N150 at a starting price of Rs 1,17,677, ex-showroom, Delhi. Bajaj already has the P150, N160, N250, and F250 in its product portfolio.

Exterior Design of Pulsar N150

The most significant update in the motorcycle is in its appearance. The N150 features more aggressive bodywork, drawing inspiration from the Pulsar N160. The bike sports a bold-looking fuel tank with a sharply designed cover at its bottom. The headlights also receive an aggressive design, appearing to be an evolution from the previous Pulsar models. The bike is available in three colours: Racing Red, Ebony Black, and Metallic Pearl White.



Bajaj Pulsar N150 Engine and Performance

Powering the Pulsar N150 is the same 149.68 cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces a maximum power of 14.5 PS and peak torque of 13.5 Nm. The engine is coupled to a five-speed gearbox. The bike features a telescopic suspension setup at the front and a mono-shock unit at the rear.


Bajaj Pulsar N150 Features

For braking, the N150 is equipped with a 240 mm disc featuring a single-channel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) at the front and 130 mm drum brakes at the rear. Bajaj Auto claims that the motorcycle can cover 45-50 km on a litre of petrol, consistent with the performance of the previous Pulsar 150.

The engine has been tuned to generate adequate power from the outset. The N150 also comes with a digital instrument cluster borrowed from the N160, along with a speedometer and a USB port on the fuel tank.
First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 4:49 PM IST

