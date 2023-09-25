close
Sensex (0.02%)
66023.69 + 14.54
Nifty (0.00%)
19674.55 0.30
Nifty Midcap (0.66%)
40405.70 + 266.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.41%)
5757.95 + 23.75
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
44766.10 + 154.05
Heatmap

Hero revises price of Karizma XMR 210; new price, booking to start Oct 1

The date for the new booking window will be announced soon, which will incorporate the revised price of the bike

Hero Karizma

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 6:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Hero MotoCorp on Monday announced the new price of the Karizma XMR 210, its most expensive product in India. The motorcycle will now be priced at Rs 1.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the bike will be available beginning 1 October 2023.

The Hero Karizma XMR 210 will only be available at the current introductory price of Rs 1.72 lakh until midnight, 30 September 2023.

Customers can book the motorcycle at authorised Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country or on the company's official website. They can also book the bike by calling on 7046210210, while the token amount for booking is Rs 3,000.

The date for the new booking window will be announced soon, which will incorporate the revised price of the bike.

Ranjivjit Singh, chief business officer (India Business Unit) at Hero MotoCorp, said, "The new Karizma XMR has already created a lot of excitement among the customers. The response has been great, and this is a true testament to our customers' trust in this iconic legend. Production for the new Karizma has already started, and we will soon commence the deliveries. We are confident of offering an exceptional riding experience to the customers this festive season."

Karizma XMR 210: Specifications

Also Read

Hero Motocorp launches Karizma XMR; check price, specs, booking details

GoPro Hero 12 Black brings HDR videos, wireless audio, and more: Details

Hero Moto falls 7% from day's high amid report of PMLA case against Munjal

Price hikes to favor Hero Moto's Q4 revenues; margins may expand: Analysts

ED raids Hero MotoCorp Chairman Munjal's residence; PMLA case registered

Tamil Nadu firms shine in India's 1 mn EV sales; contribute over 40%

Carmakers Mercedes, Lexus, Audi expect bumper sales in festive period

Hardeep S Puri to flag off India's first green hydrogen fuel cell bus

Govt extends mandatory fitness testing of vehicles via ATS till Oct

Delhi govt may incentivise vehicle retrofitting under EV Policy 2.0: Gahlot


The Karizma XMR is powered by an all-new liquid-cooled, 210cc, single-cylinder engine producing 25.5hp at 9,250rpm and 20.4Nm at 7,250rpm. This engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch. The new liquid-cooled engine (a Hero first) is nestled within a steel trellis frame, suspended by a telescopic fork and a preload adjustable monoshock.

Braking duties are taken care of by a 300mm disc at the front and a 230mm rotor at the rear. The Karizma XMR is also the first Hero motorcycle to feature dual-channel ABS.

The Karizma XMR 210 is a feature-rich machine and includes a segment-first adjustable windscreen, an LCD dash with Bluetooth connectivity, enabling turn-by-turn navigation, and an intricate layered design for the fairing. All-LED lighting is standard on the XMR, and it is available in three colours – yellow, red, and matte black.
Topics : Hero MotoCorp Hero bike Motorbikes BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 6:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesIIT Madras - Ericsson PartnerStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveRozgar MelaAsian Games 2023 LIVEUPSC NDA Result 2023 resultGold-Silver PriceAmazon Great Festival saleShark Tank season 3

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bnShree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the caseKarnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon