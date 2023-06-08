BMW launches all-new sports car M2 in India at Rs 98 lakh: Details here



"The all-new BMW M2 embodies an unadulterated racing passion that owners can enjoy day in, day out. It builds on the brand's tradition of ultra-sporty models with compact dimensions," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah noted. Automaker BMW on Thursday launched the M2 sports car in the country priced at Rs 98 lakh (ex-showroom). The compact but high-performance sports car will be available in the country as a completely built-up (CBU) model from Thursday onwards, BMW said in a statement.



The transmission is handled by BMW's standard eight-speed M Steptronic gearbox, in all variants of the BMW M2. The sports car offers three drive modes that can be customised according to preferences: comfort, sports, and track. Adjustments to the engine performance can be made using modes such as Efficient, Sport, and Sport Plus The M2 variant is equipped with an automatic transmission and comes with a 3.0-liter inline 6-cylinder petrol engine. The engine churns out 453 hp and a peak torque of 550 Nm. The sports car can go from 0 to 100 kmph acceleration in 4.1 seconds when paired with automatic transmission and 4.3 seconds when paired with manual transmission. The M Driver's Package also adds to the car's performance, providing an electronically limited top speed of up to 285 kmph.

The M2 comes with features such as the frameless kidney grille with rectangular air intakes, new adaptive headlamps, flared side skirts, and arches. The M2 also gets an optional carbon roof and rides on 19-inch front and 20-inch alloys as standard, while customers can also get jet-black alloys. At the rear, the new BMW M2 exhibits a striking bumper, a dynamic diffuser, and four exhaust pipes.